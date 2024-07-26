According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, some of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation remain in occupied Crimea, because there is not enough space for them at the port in Novorossiysk.
Points of attention
- The presence of part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea is due to lack of space in the port of Novorossiysk, leading to geopolitical implications in the region.
- Russia's decision not to transfer its naval infrastructure from Crimea to Novorossiysk is driven by high costs and long reconstruction timelines, creating challenges for relocation.
- The functioning of the Black Sea Fleet includes not only warships but also technical vessels crucial for naval operations, impacting the fleet's activities and presence in Crimea.
- The importance of naval infrastructure development plays a significant role in Russia's geopolitical games regarding Crimea, influencing security and the overall geopolitical situation in the Black Sea region.
- Despite challenges, Russia maintains part of its fleet in Crimea, showcasing its strategic presence and impact on regional security dynamics.
What is known about the presence of part of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
He noted that the vast majority of ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country are currently at the naval base in Novorossiysk.
Because of this, according to him, there is no free space near the berths.
Separate units of military ships of the Russian Federation remain near the occupied Crimea.
Pletenchuk explained that the functioning of the enemy fleet consists not only of warships, but also of technical vessels that ensure their activity, in particular, tugboats, search and rescue ships, tankers and others.
These vessels are also part of the Black Sea Fleet, but are not armed for direct combat operations.
Now they are not driven to Novorossiysk, because there is not enough mooring front there.
Why didn't Russia relocate its infrastructure from Crimea to Novorossiysk
The spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces noted that according to the estimates of the Russian occupiers, moving the infrastructure from the occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk would be very expensive and it would take a long time.
He added that the military maritime infrastructure is not only a quay front, where ships need to be placed, or oil storage facilities, where fuel is stored.
According to him, one submarine of the Russian Federation is currently on duty in the waters of the Black Sea - the Varshavyanka project, which can be equipped with four Kalibr missiles.
According to the spokesman, there is not a single Russian ship in the Sea of Azov - their departure occurred after the ferry "Slavyanin" was attacked in the Russian port "Kavkaz" and the warehouse of drones along with the instructors who taught them to fly were destroyed in Yeysk.
