According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, some of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation remain in occupied Crimea, because there is not enough space for them at the port in Novorossiysk.

What is known about the presence of part of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

He noted that the vast majority of ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country are currently at the naval base in Novorossiysk.

Because of this, according to him, there is no free space near the berths.

Separate units of military ships of the Russian Federation remain near the occupied Crimea.

The rest of the units that are capable of something are located at the "Novorossiysk" base station, - noted the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy.

Black Sea Fleet

Pletenchuk explained that the functioning of the enemy fleet consists not only of warships, but also of technical vessels that ensure their activity, in particular, tugboats, search and rescue ships, tankers and others.

These vessels are also part of the Black Sea Fleet, but are not armed for direct combat operations.

Now they are not driven to Novorossiysk, because there is not enough mooring front there.

There is simply no place to put them... This base was not designed to become the main one. In fact, this is one of the main reasons why Russia started playing geopolitical games with Ukraine regarding Crimea back in the 1990s, Pletenchuk emphasizes.

Why didn't Russia relocate its infrastructure from Crimea to Novorossiysk

The spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces noted that according to the estimates of the Russian occupiers, moving the infrastructure from the occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk would be very expensive and it would take a long time.

Therefore, they bet on these hybrid technologies of theirs and stayed in Crimea. Because building such an infrastructure in Novorossiysk takes tens of years and billions of dollars. Then they have such opportunities... And now they return to the same situation, when they are forced to start, if not from scratch, then at least from what they have there, - explains Pletenchuk.

He added that the military maritime infrastructure is not only a quay front, where ships need to be placed, or oil storage facilities, where fuel is stored.

No, it is much more. These are the families of military sailors who have somewhere to live, their children who have somewhere to study, - adds the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy.

According to him, one submarine of the Russian Federation is currently on duty in the waters of the Black Sea - the Varshavyanka project, which can be equipped with four Kalibr missiles.

According to the spokesman, there is not a single Russian ship in the Sea of Azov - their departure occurred after the ferry "Slavyanin" was attacked in the Russian port "Kavkaz" and the warehouse of drones along with the instructors who taught them to fly were destroyed in Yeysk.