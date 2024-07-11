Two-thirds of Ukraine's successful attacks on ships of the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov seas occurred over the past year.
Ukrainian forces successfully attacked and destroyed 26 ships of the Russian Navy between February 2022 and June 2024.
After several successful attacks by Ukrainian surface drones and missiles, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation stopped entering the Black Sea.
Russian ships practically do not go to sea while at the base points due to the increasing frequency and level of damage from Ukrainian attacks.
Enemy submarines are also at risk, as 25,000 square kilometres of the Black Sea are now a 'grey zone'.
Ukraine uses effective means of countering Russian submarines, which gives it an advantage in the security of Black Sea waters.
Ukraine accelerated the liquidation of Russian ships
Reports from open sources say that between February 2022 and June 2024, Ukrainian forces damaged or destroyed 26 ships of the Russian Navy operating in the Black Sea region.
According to British intelligence, the strikes took place in the northern region of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
Russian ships are afraid to enter the Black Sea
According to the Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, after a series of successful attacks by Ukrainian surface drones and missiles, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupation army of the Russian Federation should have stopped entering the Black Sea.
He emphasizsed that enemy warships currently practically do not go to sea.
One submarine of the Russian Federation's occupation army is in the Black Sea.
According to him, enemy submarines cannot always stay at depth and must return to their base points.
He also added that the world currently can effectively counter submarines.
Pletenchuk emphasized that the 25 thousand square kilometres of the Black Sea are currently a "grey zone" in which no one can fully establish and dominate.
At the same time, as Pletenchuk emphasized, almost the entire Black Sea water area can be considered a "dead" zone for the occupiers.