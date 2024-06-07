According to Andriy Yusov, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker, the Russian occupation army has recently begun to hide ships carrying Kalibr missiles of the Black Sea Fleet amid the threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones.
Points of attention
- The latest attacks by Ukrainian drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet are aimed at intimidating the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which has begun to hide ships carrying Kalibr missiles amid the threat of attacks.
- The main task is to break through the defence line and sea fortifications to strike enemy ships.
- The possibility that the Kremlin will involve third countries to attack Ukraine's Western allies poses a real threat to the security of the region.
- Legalizing the transfer of Russian weapons to third countries may cause international tension and deterioration of the global security situation.
- According to the public statements of the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Kremlin was already actively involved in supporting terrorist organizations and unrecognized structures around the world.
What is the purpose of the latest attacks by Ukrainian drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet?
Can the Kremlin involve third countries to strike Ukraine's Western allies?
The representative of the GUR also reacted to the Kremlin's threats regarding the possibility of transferring weapons to third countries for attacks on Ukraine's Western allies.
According to Yusov, the terrorist state has now begun to speak publicly about what has long been discussed in the Kremlin's offices.
