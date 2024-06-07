DIU reveals details of latest attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet ships

However, the hunt should not stop. So, we hunt for smaller targets. Ships "Tunets" or "Saturn" are, it would seem, smaller targets. However, they are no less important, the enemy uses them for military purposes and for patrolling, transportation of BC, personnel, and transportation of other vessels. These operations are accompanied by the fact that first it is necessary to break through the defense line, sea fortifications and pass through the defenses that the enemy is building. We saw during the previous operation, when the "Magura" destroyed the "Tuna", 32 sorties, the use of artillery against our naval drones. However, nothing helps. Competent planning, improvement of technical structures and we can see the result, noted Yusov.