DIU reveals details of latest attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet ships
Russian Black Sea Fleet
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Andriy Yusov, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker, the Russian occupation army has recently begun to hide ships carrying Kalibr missiles of the Black Sea Fleet amid the threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Points of attention

  • The latest attacks by Ukrainian drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet are aimed at intimidating the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which has begun to hide ships carrying Kalibr missiles amid the threat of attacks.
  • The main task is to break through the defence line and sea fortifications to strike enemy ships.
  • The possibility that the Kremlin will involve third countries to attack Ukraine's Western allies poses a real threat to the security of the region.
  • Legalizing the transfer of Russian weapons to third countries may cause international tension and deterioration of the global security situation.
  • According to the public statements of the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Kremlin was already actively involved in supporting terrorist organizations and unrecognized structures around the world.

What is the purpose of the latest attacks by Ukrainian drones on ships of the Black Sea Fleet?

However, the hunt should not stop. So, we hunt for smaller targets. Ships "Tunets" or "Saturn" are, it would seem, smaller targets. However, they are no less important, the enemy uses them for military purposes and for patrolling, transportation of BC, personnel, and transportation of other vessels. These operations are accompanied by the fact that first it is necessary to break through the defense line, sea fortifications and pass through the defenses that the enemy is building. We saw during the previous operation, when the "Magura" destroyed the "Tuna", 32 sorties, the use of artillery against our naval drones. However, nothing helps. Competent planning, improvement of technical structures and we can see the result, noted Yusov.

Can the Kremlin involve third countries to strike Ukraine's Western allies?

The representative of the GUR also reacted to the Kremlin's threats regarding the possibility of transferring weapons to third countries for attacks on Ukraine's Western allies.

According to Yusov, the terrorist state has now begun to speak publicly about what has long been discussed in the Kremlin's offices.

And in fact, they have already done that. Since a number of attacks and terrorist acts in different parts of the world have already been carried out precisely with the use of Russian weapons and the support of the Kremlin. Therefore, it can only be about the legalisation of this practice. When Putin says that he will transfer Russian weapons, the question arises, to whom? What regimes and groups in the world does the modern Kremlin cooperate with? In fact, in most cases, we are talking about unrecognized structures, terrorist organizations, or some regimes that came as a result of military processes, particularly in developing countries, Yusov said.

