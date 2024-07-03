Legion "Freedom of Russia", DIU conducted a special operation codenamed "Fishing": details

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) representative, Andriy Yusov, revealed the first details of another successful special operation of the Russian liberation forces from the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), which they carried out together with the "I want to live" project.

What is known about the "Fishing" special operation?

At the beginning of April 2024, information began to spread actively in the information space about the situation on the Russian small missile ship "Serpukhov" in the city of Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Region.

At the time, there were rumors that the ship had sustained significant damage and had been sent to the docks for repairs.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) officially announced the real cause of the accident only now.

It was the result of the special operation codenamed "Fishing", which was organised and carried out by patriots of free Russia from the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the "I want to live" project.

Photo: online.ua

It was Russian citizens who became the perpetrators of this audacious and risky special operation, which caused significant damage to both the Russian Navy and humiliatingly showed the real state of affairs in the Russian army, the DIU notes. Share

It all started last year when a patriot of free and democratic Russia, who was an active opponent of Putin's regime, joined the LFR resistance forces.

For quite a long time, risking his own life, he transmitted important data despite remaining an active serviceman of the Baltic Fleet with access to state secrets. The information received was extremely important for Ukrainian soldiers.

After being on the ship and continuing to work in the interests of the resistance forces became threatening, active actions in the middle of the ship were planned and carried out. As a result of the sabotage, destroying the ship's premises from the inside and destroying communication and automation means was possible.

After a brave act, the "LFR" fighter took away secret materials and was safely removed from Russia's territory thanks to the professional work of specialists of the "I want to live" project. Share

As of today, the brave patriot is in Ukraine, continuing the fight against Putin's regime in the Legion "Freedom of Russia" ranks.

Photo: online.ua

What is known about the condition of the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) received confirmation that this Russian ship was significantly damaged due to sabotage organised by an LFR fighter.

Moreover, it also became known that it needs long and expensive repairs.

It is important to understand that MRK "Serpukhov" project 21631 "Buyan-M" is one of the most modern missile boats in the aggressor fleet, having been launched for the first time nine years ago.

Small missile ship "Serpukhov" before sabotage (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The missile cruiser itself is capable of using Kalibr and Onyx missiles, and that is why its withdrawal from combat duty is an extremely important fact for the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the DIU emphasises. Share

Andriy Yusov noted that the "Fishing" special operation was not only highly successful because it was possible to disable one of the most modern Russian missile ships but also demonstrated that Putin is losing control over what is happening in the aggressor country.

This show of resistance shows that there are still many free people in Russia who are ready to change Putin's regime. Some of them are fighting in Russian volunteer units, and some are resisting and weakening the enemy inside the Russian Federation, Ukrainian military intelligence reports. Share

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" once again calls on the Russian citizens not to be afraid and to join the Resistance Movement inside the aggressor country to overthrow the dictator's regime.