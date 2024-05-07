Russian anti-Putin volunteers fighting for Ukraine show new documentary — video

The fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion revealed documentary materials about the largest raid on the territory of Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

What is known about the largest raid of the FRL on the territory of Russia

It is noted that most of the materials that make up the documentary show the key events that took place in the Kursk and Belgorod regions during the largest raid by volunteers of the FRL, the Siberian Battalion and the Russian Volunteer Corps in March this year.

The fighters with call signs Caesar, Vinny, Lycho, Sheridan, Blanche, Tikhiy and Smith comment on the video.

The film is dedicated to the memory of the Apostle and Cheech legionnaires who died in this operation.

What the FRL says about the overthrow of the Kremlin's Putin regime in Russia

The deputy commander of the FRL, who goes by the call sign Caesar, assures that the task of the military unit is not to wait for Putin's death, but to overthrow the dictator's regime in order to protect Ukraine and liberate Russia.

In an interview with online.ua, Caesar shares his frank thoughts on why Putin has gone mad, how the FRL sees the future of Russia and the victory of Ukraine.

The Legion's goals are not only military — after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, they plan to bring Russian war criminals to justice and overthrow the Putin regime.