Russian anti-Putin volunteers fighting for Ukraine show new documentary — video
Ukraine
Freedom of Russia Legion Fighters
Читати українською
Source:  Legion "Freedom of Russia"

The fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion revealed documentary materials about the largest raid on the territory of Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

What is known about the largest raid of the FRL on the territory of Russia

It is noted that most of the materials that make up the documentary show the key events that took place in the Kursk and Belgorod regions during the largest raid by volunteers of the FRL, the Siberian Battalion and the Russian Volunteer Corps in March this year.

The fighters with call signs Caesar, Vinny, Lycho, Sheridan, Blanche, Tikhiy and Smith comment on the video.

The film is dedicated to the memory of the Apostle and Cheech legionnaires who died in this operation.

What the FRL says about the overthrow of the Kremlin's Putin regime in Russia

The deputy commander of the FRL, who goes by the call sign Caesar, assures that the task of the military unit is not to wait for Putin's death, but to overthrow the dictator's regime in order to protect Ukraine and liberate Russia.

In an interview with online.ua, Caesar shares his frank thoughts on why Putin has gone mad, how the FRL sees the future of Russia and the victory of Ukraine.

The Legion's goals are not only military — after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, they plan to bring Russian war criminals to justice and overthrow the Putin regime.

Everyone must understand clearly that the only way to change the Putin regime is through armed force. And it would be madness to exchange Putin for a conditional Prigozhin, which would be insane, or for Girkin, who would further radicalise the Putin system. And literally, like mad dogs, they began to wage total war. We literally carry different values. We want to bring freedom to the peoples of Russia, to make sure that the Russian people and, let's say, representatives of other peoples of Russia, all of them are masters of their land, Caesar explained.

Events
To the last breath. LFR assault group commander with call sign "Apostle" died fighting for Ukraine in Belgorod region
"Apostle"
Ukraine
Poll: 70% of Ukrainians support actions of Russian volunteer fighters on Russia's territory
Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC)

