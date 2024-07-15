Russia withdraws its last Black Sea Fleet's patrol ship from Crimea

As of July 15, Russia withdrew the last patrol ship of its Black Sea Fleet from occupied Crimea.

Russia withdraws its last Black Sea Fleet patrol ship from Crimea

The last patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is just now leaving our Crimea. Remember this day, Pletenchuk wrote at 10:24 a.m. on Monday, July 15. He did not specify the name of the vessel. Share

According to the Crimean Wind channel monitoring group, at the beginning of 2024, the patrol ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, "Pytlyvyy" and "Ladny", remained in occupied Sevastopol.

Earlier today, the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that no ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, and there are three ships in the Sea of Azov, but no Kalibr carriers among them.

Ukraine destroyed or damaged 27 Russian naval ships

On the eve of the Day of Navy,, which Ukraine celebrated on July 7, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, told Reuters in an interview that Ukraine had destroyed or damaged 27 Russian naval ships. (This figure does not take into account other smaller vessels and boats that the Russian Federation used in the Black Sea to service its forces).

Five of these 27 affected ships were destroyed by sea mines installed by Ukrainian drones near Sevastopol Bay, Neizhpapa said.

The Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recalled that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation numbered 74 warships as of the beginning of the full-scale invasion. That is, in almost 2.5 years of the invasion, Ukraine destroyed or disabled at least a third of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine managed to damage or sink dozens of ships using unmanned maritime drones Magura (DIU), Sea Baby (SSU) and other similar methods, which the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces implement.