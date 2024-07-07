According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, after a series of successful attacks by Ukrainian surface drones and missiles, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupation army of the Russian Federation should have stopped entering the Black Sea.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian surface drones and missiles have forced ships of the Black Sea Fleet to refrain from entering the Black Sea, creating a tense situation in the region.
- The presence of the 'Hetman Ivan Mazepa' corvette in the Ukrainian Navy poses a new threat to the occupants, as it is equipped to perform various combat tasks and modernized with Ukrainian combat experience in mind.
- The Black Sea has become a 'grey zone' with more than 25,000 square kilometers where neither side can fully establish dominance, leading to a cautious approach by Russian ships.
- The strategy of using ferries for cargo transportation instead of risking traditional warships highlights the reluctance of the Black Sea Fleet to engage in open waters.
- Russian submarines in the Black Sea employ tactics like semi-submerged states during loading in ports to protect themselves, but still face challenges from Ukrainian defense measures and advanced counter-submarine technologies.
Ships of the Black Sea Fleet no longer dare to enter the Black Sea
He emphasized that currently enemy warships practically do not go to sea.
There is literally one submarine of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea.
According to him, enemy submarines also cannot stay at depth all the time and must return to their base points.
He also added that the world currently has the means to effectively counter submarines.
Pletenchuk emphasized that currently 25 thousand square kilometers of the Black Sea is a "gray zone" in which no one can fully establish and dominate.
At the same time, as Pletenchuk emphasized, almost the entire Black Sea water area can be considered a "dead" zone for the occupiers.
What is known about the appearance of the "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" corvette in the ranks of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
In a comment to the journalists of Suspilne Krym, Pletenchuk noted that by the end of this year, the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette should appear in the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will perform a number of combat tasks.
He also added that the corvette was modernized several times directly during construction, taking into account Ukrainian combat experience.
"Hetman Ivan Mazepa" (board number F211) is an Ada-class anti-submarine corvette built by Trutsia for Ukraine. It should replace the Hetman Sahaidachny frigate as the flagship of the Navy.
Corvette was laid down in September 2021. In October 2022, a corvette launching ceremony was held at the shipyard in Istanbul.
It is assumed that the ship will be equipped with a missile complex "Harpoon" or NSM. It was previously confirmed that it will be equipped with MICA VL short-range anti-aircraft missile launchers.
Anti-submarine weapons will be represented by hydroacoustic stations, two torpedo tubes and two anti-torpedo defense bombers. Artillery armament - 76-mm gun and two modules for 12.7-mm machine guns.
