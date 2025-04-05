Analysts from Politico concluded that the "minerals game" that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team launched to win the support of Donald Trump has turned into a political disaster for Ukraine.

What's wrong with the subsoil deal?

Journalists point out that official Kyiv used the proposal to extract precious metals to push the White House to continue supporting Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

However, the main problem is that Trump is only interested in Ukraine when it comes to squeezing money out of it, not helping to ensure a stable post-war peace.

"The precious metals offer was a clear security point for Ukraine. It has critical resources like titanium, uranium, and others. And if Russia gets those resources, it would be a disaster for Kyiv's allies," one insider said. Share

According to analysts, what the Trump team is seeking from Ukraine within the framework of the new draft agreement has already turned into a political disaster.

Ukraine may not even get all of the vast resources it promised. Moreover, extracting any minerals would cost billions and could take decades—not the timeframe Trump envisioned. Share

At the moment, Ukraine does not want to provoke another fit of anger from Trump, so Kyiv is not publicly criticizing this document.