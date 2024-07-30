The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian soldiers, 25 tanks and 38 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 577,060 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military liquidates the soldiers of the Russian Federation and destroys their equipment, which has led to significant losses for the Russian army.
- During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian soldiers, 25 tanks and 38 armored fighting vehicles.
- During the past day, 149 combat clashes were recorded in various directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near various settlements.
- The Russian occupiers actively attacked in the Kupyan, Lyman, Siver, Toretsk, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, but suffered significant losses in equipment.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,060 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,381 (+25) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,141 (+38) units;
artillery systems — 16,056 (+46) units;
RSZV — 1130 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 906 units;
aircraft — 363 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,832 (+27) units;
cruise missiles — 2,406 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,687 (+53) units;
special equipment — 2696 (+6) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kupian direction, the number of attacks per day increased to six. The defense forces repelled the assault of the aggressor near Novoosynovo, Pischany and Stelmakhivka
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Nevsky, Makiivka, Terni and in the Serebryan Forest.
In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assaults by Russian invaders near Ivanodaryivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Pereizny, Spirny, and Vyimka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Druzhba, Severny, Zalizny, New York and Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, our defenders repelled 21 assaults near Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Pobyeda, where the enemy continues to try to break through the defenses of our troops. The occupiers lost a large number of tanks and other armored vehicles on the way yesterday.
