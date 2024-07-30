Watch: In Russia, "bavovna" thunders at Mozdok airfield

On July 30, the Russian military airfield Mozdok, located in North Ossetia, came under a powerful drone strike.

Drones attacked the Mozdok airfield — the first details

Russian Telegram channels have already published the first videos of powerful "bavovna" on the territory of the aggressor country.

According to local residents, traces of the launch of anti-aircraft missiles are visible in the sky.

According to preliminary data, no one was killed as a result of the drone attack.

The head of the republic, Serhiy Menyailo, immediately began to claim that the Russian air defense managed to destroy all the UAVs that carried out the attack.

He also specified that two drones were shot down in the Mozdok district of North Ossetia, and there was allegedly no destruction.

However, the videos that local residents actively publish on the Internet with their comments indicate the opposite.

For example, one of the eyewitnesses of the attack on the video states:

Something rattled, exploded — it's normal, really. It caught fire, smoke is coming... Share

What is important to know about the Russian military airfield "Mozdok"

"Mozdok" is an airfield from which planes take off for strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

It was there that a year ago Tu-22M3 long-range bombers began to be based, which attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

In January 2024, it was reported that the Russian army regularly prepares missiles there for further strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Moreover, the Russian occupiers even began to place false targets at the airport, because they were afraid of strikes on it.