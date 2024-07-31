The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a warehouse of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Army near Kursk

On the night of July 31, the Ukrainian military attacked a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers near Kursk.
The General Staff confirmed the attack on the Russian army near Kursk
As the military noted, after the strike, the work of enemy air defense and explosions at the aiming points were observed.
What preceded it
On July 31, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged shooting down of 19 drones and one missile.
According to the occupiers, anti-aircraft missiles allegedly shot down 11 aircraft-type drones over the Belgorod region, four — over Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga, Rostov regions, and Crimea — one each.
Subsequently, the so-called the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, said that as a result of a drone attack in Russia's Kursk region, a fire broke out "at one of the facilities".
