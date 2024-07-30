Powerful explosions rang out in Kursk, Russia — video

On the night of July 30, powerful explosions rang out in Kursk, Russian Federation. Later, the local authorities announced that the rocket attack was allegedly repelled.

What is known about the explosions in Kursk

Local residents note that an explosion was heard in the sky over Kursk and a bright flash was visible. The loud sound in several areas triggered the alarms of cars in parking lots.

T.v.o. the governor of the region, Oleksiy Smirnov, later informed about the missile danger in the Kursk region and asked residents not to go outside and stay in rooms without windows.

Already in the morning of July 30 Smirnov reported that four missiles were allegedly destroyed in the sky over the Zhovtnev and Kurchatov districts of Kursk region at night.

Drone attack on Kurshchyna: what is known

In the evening of July 28, explosions rang out in the Kursk region. The Russians complained about the drone attack.

In particular, the governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov announced about "12 downed Ukrainian drones". At the same time, videos of "arrivals" in the Solntsev and Pristen districts were distributed online.

Telegram channels also clarified that one of the drones hit the substation.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is information about the operation of anti-aircraft defense systems in the Kursk region and explosions in the areas of at least four electrical substations.

As a result, power outages are recorded in the Ponyrovsky, Kursk and Solntsevsky districts of the Kursk region and.

The operation was carried out by the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff emphasized that the industry of the Russian Federation, which works for the war against Ukraine, is a legitimate target. At the same time, the substations that were attacked ensure the functioning of the railway, which the occupiers use to transport weapons and military equipment.