A fire broke out in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation after a drone attack — video

After the drone attack, a fire broke out at one of the facilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The governor of the Kursk region confirmed the fire and its localization with no casualties.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the downing of drones over several regions, including Kursk.
- On July 29 and 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck power plants and an oil depot in the Kursk region.
What is known about the drone attack in the Kursk region
As reported by T.V.O. Governor of the Kursk Oblast Oleksiy Smirnov, a fire broke out at one of the objects in the Kursk Oblast after a drone attack.
It is not specified which object is in question.
The governor of the region, Oleksiy Smirnov, said that the fire at the facility in the Kursk region was contained, and there were no casualties.
In addition, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that on the night of July 31, 11 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region, and one each over the Kursk, Kaluga, Rostov regions and Crimea.
What is known about previous explosions in the Russian Federation
On the night of July 30, explosions rang out in Kursk, Russia. The local authorities have traditionally announced the downed air targets.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian oil base in the Kursk region. According to intelligence, a fire broke out as a result of the attack.
On July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on several electrical substations in the Kursk region, which ensured the operation of the railway. Also, on July 28, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the "Polyova" oil depot in the Kursk region.
