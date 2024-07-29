Drones massively attacked five regions of the Russian Federation, substations burst into flames — video

On July 29, explosions were heard in several Russian regions. In particular, substations burned in the villages of Belgorod and Oryol regions.

Almost 40 drones attacked 5 regions of the Russian Federation

As reported by rosZMI, Tomarivka of the Belgorod region was attacked by drones after midnight — a substation there caught fire. The electricity went out in the village.

Emotional videos from the village of Glazunivka, located in the south of the Oryol region of the Russian Federation, are also published on social networks. Residents of the area filmed a drone flying over them and the subsequent explosion.

The governor of the region, Andriy Klychkov, confirmed the attack, saying that the substation was damaged.

At night, two enemy UAVs were shot down in the territory of the Glazuniv district. There are no injuries, but there is damage to the local power plant. Operational services are engaged in eliminating the consequences of the air attack, law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, the Russian governor said.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that, allegedly overnight, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk and Leningrad regions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation traditionally does not report any consequences of the attack.

Previous drone attacks on Russia

On July 28, drones attacked Russia's Kursk region on a large scale. Air defense was operating in the region and explosions were heard. In local publications, damage to the substation is reported.

Drones also attacked the Kursk region on the night of July 28. An oil depot caught fire in the village of Poleva.