Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles — video

The Russians said that on August 11, the Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions were subjected to a massive attack by drones and missiles.
- In the Kursk region, a missile shot down by a Russian air defense system hit a residential building, causing a fire and casualties.
- In the Voronezh region, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly shot down.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the shooting down of 14 drones and 4 Point-U missiles over the Kursk region.
What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation
According to rosZMI, one of the missiles shot down by Russian air defense in Kursk region fell on a residential building.
As a result of an allegedly shot down rocket, cars parked near a high-rise building caught fire there. So far, it is known about 13 alleged victims. Two of them are in serious condition.
Instead, as the local authorities reported, the air defense system shot down 15 UAVs in the Voronezh region that night. There are no casualties. The administrative building, a communal facility and private houses were damaged.
In addition, drones attacked the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region.
It is noted that an aircraft-type drone was destroyed in the Belgorod region. There are allegedly no casualties or damage.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the number of allegedly shot down missiles and drones
As reported in the Russian agency, on August 11, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and four Tochka-U tactical missiles were allegedly shot down by regular air defense equipment. They were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region.
Another 16 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region, 3 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod region, and one UAV was destroyed over the territories.
The Russians traditionally blamed Ukraine for the attack.
