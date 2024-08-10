Russia transferred marines from occupied Crimea to Kurshchyna

Russia transferred units of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to the Kursk Region. Occupiers of the Russian Federation from this unit were seen in the battles near Suzhya.

Russian marines found themselves near Sudzha: what is known

The marines went to the Kursk region in a column with the tactical sign "Z in a square".

According to the monitoring project "Crimean Wind", on August 6, a column of military "Kamaz" vehicles with the tactical sign "Z in a square" was spotted on the "Tavrida" highway in the direction of Kerch. They left the place of deployment of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in Kozachy Bay.

The tactical sign "Z in a square" is similar to the sign "Z in a diamond", which was on the cars of the Russian convoy destroyed near Rylsk, Kursk region. Marines of the 810th brigade take part in battles in Suja.

The military convoy of the Russian Federation became a target for the Armed Forces

A devastating strike by Ukrainian forces took place near the village of Oktyabrske in the Kursk region.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least 14 covered trucks "Ural" and KAMAZ, which were transporting reserves to strengthen the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region. Share

According to preliminary data, most of the Russian invaders who were in the trucks died.

Destruction of a column of Russian invaders near Oktyabrskyi

On August 9, the first video of the consequences of the attack was published on the network, which showed the corpses of the invaders lying along the highway.