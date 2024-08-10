Russia transferred units of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to the Kursk Region. Occupiers of the Russian Federation from this unit were seen in the battles near Suzhya.
Points of attention
- Russian marines from occupied Crimea were transferred to Kurshchyna and participated in battles near Suzha, raising questions about their origin and affiliation.
- Analysts suggest that the Russian marines may belong to the 44th Army Corps of the Northern Group of Russian troops or the 'Pyatnashka' brigade, as indicated by the tactical signs on military vehicles.
- The destruction of a column of Russian occupiers by Ukrainian forces near Oktyabrske in the Kursk region resulted in casualties among the invaders, sparking speculation about the units involved.
- The tactical sign 'Z in a square' on military vehicles led to further scrutiny of their deployment and links to the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.
- The attack near the village of Oktyabrske in the Kursk region revealed the aftermath of the conflict and highlighted the ongoing tensions between Ukrainian forces and Russian occupiers in the region.
Russian marines found themselves near Sudzha: what is known
The marines went to the Kursk region in a column with the tactical sign "Z in a square".
According to the monitoring project "Crimean Wind", on August 6, a column of military "Kamaz" vehicles with the tactical sign "Z in a square" was spotted on the "Tavrida" highway in the direction of Kerch. They left the place of deployment of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in Kozachy Bay.
The tactical sign "Z in a square" is similar to the sign "Z in a diamond", which was on the cars of the Russian convoy destroyed near Rylsk, Kursk region. Marines of the 810th brigade take part in battles in Suja.
The military convoy of the Russian Federation became a target for the Armed Forces
A devastating strike by Ukrainian forces took place near the village of Oktyabrske in the Kursk region.
According to preliminary data, most of the Russian invaders who were in the trucks died.
On August 9, the first video of the consequences of the attack was published on the network, which showed the corpses of the invaders lying along the highway.
Russian sources suggested that the convoy could be carrying personnel of the 44th Army Corps of the Northern Group of Russian troops (Leningrad Military District) or the "Pyatnashka" brigade.
