Western analysts predict serious consequences in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against the background of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region could strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations with Russia.
- Combat operations in the Kursk region may exhaust combat-capable units, potentially leaving Ukrainian troops in Donbas without powerful reserves.
- The lack of clarity regarding operational goals and troop mobilization in the Kursk region adds uncertainty to analysts' forecasts.
- The success of Ukraine's offensive in Kursk region may influence the negotiation dynamics to end the conflict with Russia.
- The speed and effectiveness of Russia's countermeasures against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region will be crucial in shaping the situation.
What are the consequences of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk Region?
Journalists, in particular, cite the statement of the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, who stated a few days ago that the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region will strengthen Ukraine's position in future negotiations with Russia to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
The authors of the material also note that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region may have shorter-term goals, in particular, the distraction of the forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region from the offensive in several areas of the front.
What negative consequences could the offensive of the armed forces in the Kursk region have for Ukraine?
At the same time, the journalists note that there is also a negative consequence for Ukraine against the background of the offensive in the Kursk region.
It consists in the fact that prolonged combat operations on the territory of the Kursk region can exhaust one of the most combat-capable units of the Armed Forces.
This will lead to the fact that the Ukrainian military in Donbas will be left without powerful reserves.
Military analysts say that it is still unclear what operational goals the leadership of Ukraine is pursuing and how many troops they involved in the raid on Kurshchyna.
