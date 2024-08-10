Western analysts predict serious consequences in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against the background of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

What are the consequences of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk Region?

Journalists, in particular, cite the statement of the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, who stated a few days ago that the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region will strengthen Ukraine's position in future negotiations with Russia to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

When will it be possible to conduct the negotiation process in such a way that we can push them or get something from them? Only when the war does not go according to their scenario, Podolyak explains. Share

Tank of the Russian army

The authors of the material also note that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region may have shorter-term goals, in particular, the distraction of the forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region from the offensive in several areas of the front.

What negative consequences could the offensive of the armed forces in the Kursk region have for Ukraine?

At the same time, the journalists note that there is also a negative consequence for Ukraine against the background of the offensive in the Kursk region.

It consists in the fact that prolonged combat operations on the territory of the Kursk region can exhaust one of the most combat-capable units of the Armed Forces.

This will lead to the fact that the Ukrainian military in Donbas will be left without powerful reserves.

Military analysts say that it is still unclear what operational goals the leadership of Ukraine is pursuing and how many troops they involved in the raid on Kurshchyna.