According to NATO expert Stephanie Babst, Ukraine has been preparing for the offensive on Russian Kurshchyna for a long time, as it wants to achieve several very important goals.

1. Increase pressure on Putin

Ukraine realizes that it must put the Russians on the defensive in order to gain leverage over the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

2. To demonstrate one's combat capability — to Ukrainians and the West

For more than a year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have had to stand on the defensive at the front to deter the enemy's offensive.

However, the country's authorities want the people and allies not to forget that the Armed Forces can also put pressure on the Russian aggressor.

In addition, it can convince allies "to give up harmful restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems."

3. To distract the Russian army from offensives on other areas of the front

It is increasingly difficult for Ukrainian forces to contain the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region.

After the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to Kurshchyna, the Russian army will have to transfer part of its forces to stop the Ukrainians on their own territory.

4. Capture the Kursk NPP and later exchange it for the Zaporizhia NPP captured by Russia

It is worth noting that many analysts have repeatedly voiced such a version.

However, Stephanie Babst doubts that the Ukrainian forces really want to implement this plan.

According to her, "in military terms, it would be a very long and difficult path."

5. Deal a powerful blow to Putin's gas exports

The expert assumes that the Ukrainian forces really want to control the gas measuring station in Suja, through which gas is exported.

What is important to understand is that the station is a key element of the last gas pipeline connecting Europe and Russia.