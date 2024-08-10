Western analysts and journalists note that the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region shocked the whole world, because in a few days the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured more territory than the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in the last few months.

What is known about the necessary weapons of the Armed Forces to consolidate the successes of the offensive in the Kursk region

In the article, the publication notes that the defense of the Russian territories bordering Ukraine turned out to be extremely weak, and the Russian forces present there are not able to quickly respond to threats.

The journalists emphasize that it is currently unknown whether the Ukrainian military will try to keep the territories taken under control in the border regions of Kursk region.

ATACMS missile launches

The authors of the article assume that the Ukrainian military can retreat before the criminal army of the Russian Federation launches a large-scale counteroffensive.

How the US can help Ukraine develop the success of the Kurshchyna offensive

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the White House did not complain about the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian military during the offensive in the Kursk region.

At the same time, the USA still has not officially given Ukraine permission to use ATACMS long-range missiles against objects and targets on the territory of Russia.

Such strikes, perhaps backed up by strikes from Ukraine's recently acquired F-16s, could thwart any Russian counterattack. If Ukraine is not granted permission from Washington, its troops will be forced to retreat earlier than necessary, the publication emphasizes. Share

The authors of the material also emphasize that Russia maintains an advantage in the number of manpower and military equipment and can direct reserves from other Russian regions to the Kursk region, without affecting front-line units in Ukraine.

On the contrary, Ukrainian forces are so understaffed that they are at serious risk if they redeploy troops from the combat zone in Donetsk region to Kursk region.