According to the Forbes publication, in 4 days after the breakthrough into the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to take under their control about 643 km² of Russian territory.

How the events in Kurshchyna are developing against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces

According to the journalists, Ukraine could involve 4 army mechanized brigades and one brigade from the independent assault aviation forces to fight on enemy territory.

What is important to understand is that these units can include up to 10,000 soldiers and 600 units of armored vehicles.

In four days, five brigades partially or fully occupied about 400 square miles of the Kursk region (643 km² — ed.) and captured dozens of Russian servicemen. It is possible that the brigades are not going to stay in Russia, but at the moment there are no signs that they are slowing down their attacks, the publication emphasizes. Share

In addition, it is noted that the 49th Artillery Brigade is based approximately 30 miles from the site of the Battle of Kursk.

Moreover, it is indicated that the 27th artillery brigade is located in this area — the only unit of the Ukrainian army with HIMARS.

How does the ZSU manage to advance so quickly in the Kursk region

The publication reminds that on August 9, thanks to HIMARS, Ukrainian forces managed to attack a column of Russian troops moving towards Kursk.

The ZSU successfully destroyed many enemy trucks and many Russian invaders.

According to journalists, this shelling helps to explain how the Ukrainians managed to advance so far and so quickly. It is Ukrainian artillery that prevents fresh Russian troops from reaching the battlefield.