AFU broke into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 10, information appeared on the Internet that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Belgorod region of Russia. The first video evidence is also published on the network.

The Armed Forces are already in Belgorod Oblast. What is known

Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintains "informational silence" and does not comment on the events in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, the real situation there remains unknown.

However, on the morning of August 10, pro-government Russian telegram channels announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had allegedly already broken through to Belgorod Oblast.

Under the cover of the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they entered the Poroz village of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, writes the Russian military channel "Zapisky Veterana".

Video evidence was also published online, but the shooting date is currently unknown:

In the video you can see 5 Ukrainian soldiers. One of them states:

I wish you health! Battalion 252 is located in the village of Poroz, Belgorod region. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the 252nd battalion! Glory to the heroes!

What is known about the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As of the morning of August 10, Russian telegram channels report on heavy fighting and unsuccessful attempts by the Russian military to dislodge the Armed Forces from the captured territories.

Martynivka, for which fighting took place on August 9, came under the control of Ukraine.

"Martynivka was stupidly handed over," complained one of the Russian soldiers.

In addition, there was information about the probable breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the villages south of Suzha.

Photo: screenshot

Russian forces claim the active operation of "enemy" FPV drones in the air, tightened artillery and an increase in the number of arrivals.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that UAVs attacked the Kursk and Yaroslavl regions at night: 32 drones were allegedly "destroyed", most of them over Kurshchyna.