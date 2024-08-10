AFU broke into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 10, information appeared on the Internet that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Belgorod region of Russia. The first video evidence is also published on the network.
The Armed Forces are already in Belgorod Oblast. What is known
Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintains "informational silence" and does not comment on the events in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, the real situation there remains unknown.
However, on the morning of August 10, pro-government Russian telegram channels announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had allegedly already broken through to Belgorod Oblast.
Video evidence was also published online, but the shooting date is currently unknown:
In the video you can see 5 Ukrainian soldiers. One of them states:
What is known about the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
As of the morning of August 10, Russian telegram channels report on heavy fighting and unsuccessful attempts by the Russian military to dislodge the Armed Forces from the captured territories.
Martynivka, for which fighting took place on August 9, came under the control of Ukraine.
In addition, there was information about the probable breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the villages south of Suzha.
Russian forces claim the active operation of "enemy" FPV drones in the air, tightened artillery and an increase in the number of arrivals.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that UAVs attacked the Kursk and Yaroslavl regions at night: 32 drones were allegedly "destroyed", most of them over Kurshchyna.
At night, the counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions.
