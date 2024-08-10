DIU destroyed the Russian "Tuna" and damaged 3 more enemy vessels in the Crimea

The main intelligence agency of Ukraine reported on a successful operation in the Ukrainian Crimea occupied by Russia. Thanks to the special unit of the DIU "Group 13" and the MAGURA V5 drone, it was possible to hunt down another Russian boat "Tunets".

What is known about the results of the new DIU operation in Crimea

It took place on the night of August 8-9, 2024, near the village of Chornomorske in the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians.

It was there that the soldiers of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Group 13", using the MAGURA V5 attack marine drone, were able to destroy another vessel of the Russian army — a speed boat of the KS 701 project of the "Tunets" type.

In addition, it is emphasized that as a result of the operation, three more watercraft of the invaders were also damaged. Their type is set.

What is important to understand is that this is not the first hunted near the shores of the "Tunets" peninsula: two Russian vessels of this type were destroyed by scouts, and two more were damaged in May 2024.

Muscovites (Russians — ed.) used high-speed transport landing craft of the KS 701 project in the occupied Crimea for patrolling the water area and logistics, the DIU emphasizes. Share

DIU thanks all Ukrainians who contributed to this operation

We express our gratitude to all citizens of Ukraine who participated in the "One News" telethon organized by journalists of the charity project "Magura for GUR". Thank you for another significant strengthening of the capabilities of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine! , — says the statement of Ukrainian intelligence. Share

The DIU draws attention to the fact that, thanks to the joint efforts of the media community and the public, the necessary 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of the latest Ukrainian weapons have been collected.

In addition, it is noted that international experts recognized the MAGURA V5 strike platform as the most effective drone in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In total, with the help of these Ukrainian-made marine drones, 18 vessels of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation were successfully hit, 9 of them were destroyed.