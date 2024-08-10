AFU destroyed 69 artillery systems of the Russian Army during the day

On August 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 1,160 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 7 tanks and two enemy air defense systems.
Points of attention
- During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 69 artillery systems of the Russian Federation, which testifies to the successful confrontation of the Ukrainian troops.
- The enemy continues to carry out dozens of attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.
- It is there that the Russian army loses the most soldiers and equipment.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 10, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 589,700 (+1,160) people,
tanks — 8441 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,350 (+9) units,
artillery systems — 16,605 (+69) units,
MLRS — 1143 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 918 (+2) units,
aircraft — 366 (+0) units,
helicopters — 327 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13372 (+47),
cruise missiles — 2425 (+1),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22453 (+82) units,
special equipment — 2789 (+20).
The situation at the front on August 9-10
During the past 24 hours, 70 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the army of the Russian Federation.
It is also emphasized that the enemy struck the territory of Ukraine with two missiles and 51 airstrikes, dropping 62 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, the Russian occupiers engaged 458 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,300 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army twice attacked the defense lines of the Armed Forces near Vovchansk;
One combat clash took place in the Kupyan direction;
7 enemy attacks were recorded in the Lyman direction;
The Russians tried to break through 9 times on the Siverskyi direction;
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six offensive operations;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian invaders carried out 12 attacks;
25 battles were fought in the Pokrovsky direction;
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in battle with the occupiers three times;
The enemy is still trying to advance in the Vremiv direction;
In the Orichiv direction, the assault of the Russian army again turned out to be a failure.
