AFU destroyed 69 artillery systems of the Russian Army during the day

On August 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 1,160 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 7 tanks and two enemy air defense systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 10, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 589,700 (+1,160) people,

tanks — 8441 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,350 (+9) units,

artillery systems — 16,605 (+69) units,

MLRS — 1143 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 918 (+2) units,

aircraft — 366 (+0) units,

helicopters — 327 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13372 (+47),

cruise missiles — 2425 (+1),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22453 (+82) units,

special equipment — 2789 (+20).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on August 9-10

During the past 24 hours, 70 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the army of the Russian Federation.

It is also emphasized that the enemy struck the territory of Ukraine with two missiles and 51 airstrikes, dropping 62 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the Russian occupiers engaged 458 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,300 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.