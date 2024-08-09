The Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a video near the Gazprom branch in Suja and declared control over the city on the evening of August 9.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military successfully seized control of the Russian city of Sudzha, including capturing Gazprom's strategic facility, indicating strategic advancements.
- The operation involved capturing ammunition warehouses intended for the Russian troops, impacting the success of the mission in the Kursk region.
- The presence of Ukrainian forces in Sudzha caught the Russians off guard, showcasing the effectiveness of military strategies in securing key locations.
- The information silence surrounding the operation played a crucial role in surprising the Russian forces, leading to the successful control of Sudzha.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only advancing in the Kursk region but also focused on holding positions and building fortifications for future success.
The Armed Forces control the Russian Sudza
Ukrainian soldiers recorded a video from the Russian city of Suja, Kursk region. A short address of the military was shared on the Internet.
Fighters of the 99th mechanized battalion of the 61st separate steppe brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claim that they are near the building of the Russian Gazprom branch.
Ammunition warehouses were captured near Sudzhya
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" said this in a comment for Nexta.
According to Bratchuk, the Ukrainian military is not only going to advance in the Kursk region, but also to hold positions and build fortifications.
Warehouses with material and technical support and ammunition, which were intended for the group of troops "North" of the Russian Federation, which was to advance on Sumy Oblast, were captured in the Suzhan district.
The spokesperson of UDA "Pivden" noted that the information silence seriously affected the success of the operation: "the Russians were shocked, they were caught off guard."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-