The military of the AFU appealed to Ukrainians from the Russian city of Sudzha

The Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a video near the Gazprom branch in Suja and declared control over the city on the evening of August 9.

The Armed Forces control the Russian Sudza

Ukrainian soldiers recorded a video from the Russian city of Suja, Kursk region. A short address of the military was shared on the Internet.

Fighters of the 99th mechanized battalion of the 61st separate steppe brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claim that they are near the building of the Russian Gazprom branch.

The city is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The city is calm, all the houses are intact. "Gazprom's strategic facility in the city of Suja is controlled by soldiers of the 99th mechanized battalion of the 61st separate steppe brigade," said one of the soldiers.

Ammunition warehouses were captured near Sudzhya

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" said this in a comment for Nexta.

According to Bratchuk, the Ukrainian military is not only going to advance in the Kursk region, but also to hold positions and build fortifications.

Warehouses with material and technical support and ammunition, which were intended for the group of troops "North" of the Russian Federation, which was to advance on Sumy Oblast, were captured in the Suzhan district.

The spokesperson of UDA "Pivden" noted that the information silence seriously affected the success of the operation: "the Russians were shocked, they were caught off guard."