In Kurshchyna, Russian warehouses with ammunition were captured

In the vicinity of the city of Sudzha, Kursk region of the Russian Federation, ammunition warehouses, which were intended for the attack of Russian terrorists on the Sumy region, were seized.
Ammunition warehouses were captured near Sudzha
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" said this in a comment for Nexta.
According to Bratchuk, the Ukrainian military is not only going to advance in the Kursk region, but also to hold positions and build fortifications.
The spokesperson of UDA "Pivden" noted that the information silence seriously affected the success of the operation: "the Russians were shocked, they were caught off guard."
How many soldiers of the Armed Forces are conducting an offensive in the Kursk region
Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on the breakthrough into Russian territory, there is currently no accurate information.
However, according to the Forbes publication, in general, up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers may be in the zone of invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in and around the Kursk region.
It is also reported that three armed forces brigades are currently advancing on Russian territory, each with up to 2,000 people: the 22nd, 88th, and 80th.
For the breakthrough, Ukrainian forces use Soviet and Western equipment.
Artillery, drones and air defense play an important supporting role.
