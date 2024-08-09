In Kurshchyna, Russian warehouses with ammunition were captured
In Kurshchyna, Russian warehouses with ammunition were captured

Sudzha
Source:  online.ua

In the vicinity of the city of Sudzha, Kursk region of the Russian Federation, ammunition warehouses, which were intended for the attack of Russian terrorists on the Sumy region, were seized.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops seized ammunition warehouses in Kurshchyna intended for Russian terrorists to attack the Sumy region.
  • Up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers, including three brigades, are advancing on Russian territory in the Kursk region.
  • The use of Soviet and Western equipment such as artillery, drones, and air defense is crucial for the Ukrainian forces in the operation.
  • The element of surprise due to informational silence significantly influenced the success of Ukrainian troops' operation in capturing the warehouses.
  • The Ukrainian military aims not only to advance but also to hold positions and build fortifications in the Kursk region following the successful seizure.

Ammunition warehouses were captured near Sudzha

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" said this in a comment for Nexta.

According to Bratchuk, the Ukrainian military is not only going to advance in the Kursk region, but also to hold positions and build fortifications.

Warehouses with material and technical support and ammunition, which were intended for the group of troops "North" of the Russian Federation, which was to advance on Sumy Oblast, were captured in the Suzhan district.

Serhii Bratchuk

Serhii Bratchuk

Spokesman of UDA "South"

The spokesperson of UDA "Pivden" noted that the information silence seriously affected the success of the operation: "the Russians were shocked, they were caught off guard."

Bratchuk about capturing warehouses

How many soldiers of the Armed Forces are conducting an offensive in the Kursk region

Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on the breakthrough into Russian territory, there is currently no accurate information.

However, according to the Forbes publication, in general, up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers may be in the zone of invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in and around the Kursk region.

It is also reported that three armed forces brigades are currently advancing on Russian territory, each with up to 2,000 people: the 22nd, 88th, and 80th.

For the breakthrough, Ukrainian forces use Soviet and Western equipment.

Artillery, drones and air defense play an important supporting role.

