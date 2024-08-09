Scouts of the volunteer Legion "Freedom of Russia" appealed to the residents of the Kursk region to provide information on the location of the equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
- The Legion 'Freedom of Russia' appeals to residents of Kursk for information on the location of Russian army equipment, aiming to divert attention from the front in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian military's sudden advance in the Kursk region opens a new front in Russia, raising questions about its risks and benefits in improving Ukraine's overall position in the war.
- Analysts highlight the crucial aspect of Ukraine maintaining momentum and turning successes into advantages while facing the challenges of controlling seized territories and repelling Russian counterattacks.
- The urgency for quick and strategic actions by Ukrainian forces is emphasized as time works against them, with warnings that Russians will not remain disorganized indefinitely.
- Journalists and military analysts underscore the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine's next moves in the offensive operation, questioning whether they will continue advancing or retreat to avoid overstretching their forces.
What is known about the appeal of LSR fighters to the residents of Kurshchyna
Legion fighters emphasized that there was no repetition of the Russian Buchi scenario in any settlement on the territory of 800 square kilometers.
What they say in Ukraine about the goals of the offensive operation in Kursk
Journalists of The New York Times, referring to the statement of a high-ranking Ukrainian official, note that the purpose of the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region is to divert the attention of the criminal army of the Russian Federation from the situation at the front in Ukraine.
Military analysts point out that the main question at the moment is whether Ukraine will be able to maintain the momentum and turn successes into profitable arguments for itself.
Emil Kastelmi, an analyst of the Finnish organization Black Bird Group, emphasizes that the Ukrainian military cannot continue moving further north without expanding its own flanks and repelling counterattacks by the Russian invaders.
