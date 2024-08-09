Scouts of the volunteer Legion "Freedom of Russia" appealed to the residents of the Kursk region to provide information on the location of the equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the appeal of LSR fighters to the residents of Kurshchyna

Legion fighters emphasized that there was no repetition of the Russian Buchi scenario in any settlement on the territory of 800 square kilometers.

Legion fighters emphasized that there was no repetition of the Russian Buchi scenario in any settlement on the territory of 800 square kilometers.

Local residents are not already lying cold by the roads, but are writing to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a request to "help". Putin will not help the residents of the Kursk region, as was the case with the population of Belgorod, Orsk, Buryatia and other regions. But here we can. Follow the example TASS, which filmed the movement of equipment: send information about the location, movement of equipment and whether you have other information, LSR noted.

What they say in Ukraine about the goals of the offensive operation in Kursk

Journalists of The New York Times, referring to the statement of a high-ranking Ukrainian official, note that the purpose of the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region is to divert the attention of the criminal army of the Russian Federation from the situation at the front in Ukraine.

Kyiv's sudden advance into the Russian Federation temporarily shifted the focus of the war, opening a new front inside Russia and forcing Moscow to take measures to stop Ukraine's advance. At the same time, the operation raised the question of whether it is worth the risk, given that Ukrainian forces are already overstretched. It is also unclear whether the mission will help Ukraine to improve its position on the rest of the battlefield, the publication emphasizes. Share

Military analysts point out that the main question at the moment is whether Ukraine will be able to maintain the momentum and turn successes into profitable arguments for itself.

It remains to be seen whether Ukraine will try to advance further in order to strengthen control over the territory it has seized, or will retreat in a few days, as happened in previous, smaller-scale cross-border raids, the publication notes.

Emil Kastelmi, an analyst of the Finnish organization Black Bird Group, emphasizes that the Ukrainian military cannot continue moving further north without expanding its own flanks and repelling counterattacks by the Russian invaders.