Western journalists named the probable targets of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Ukraine
Armed Forces tank
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Western journalists speculate why the Ukrainian military leadership decided to conduct an offensive operation on the territory of the Russian Kursk region.

  • Ukrainian military's offensive in the Kursk region raises speculation and interest among Western journalists
  • Possible targets of the offensive include involving Russia in peace negotiations and strengthening Ukraine's position for future talks
  • The defeat of a convoy of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna led to panic in the Russian military leadership and the transfer of forces to the zone of attack of Ukrainian troops
  • Ukraine's strategic move to attack Kursk may indicate their belief in impending changes and a possible end to the conflict
  • As questions arise about the war's conclusion, both sides are gearing up to strengthen their positions for negotiations, amidst growing approval for peace talks among Ukrainians

What is known about the probable targets of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

For the first time in the entire war, they talked about negotiations. Russia may be invited to participate in the next peace conference to be held by Ukraine and its allies. The share of Ukrainians who approve of the negotiations, although it is a minority, is growing. And the possibility of Trump's presidency looms over Kyiv, the publication says. - It is important to remember that the foreign policy of the West is a fickle and easily exhausted animal. NATO's constant support for Ukraine is an exception. And as the war approaches its fourth year, questions about how it will end will become louder and louder, the authors of the article emphasize.

The leadership of the Russian army is panicking due to numerous losses in Kurshchyna
Military Armed Forces

It is noted that the prospect of approaching negotiations no longer seems so distant and both sides will try to strengthen their own positions at the negotiations.

It is not clear whether Ukraine's attack on Kursk is motivated by this, or simply to inflict damage where the enemy is weak. But this is a rare and serious risky game with Kyiv's limited resources, and therefore it can testify to the belief of Ukrainians that big changes are ahead of us, - the article notes.

The military leadership of the Russian Federation panicked after the defeat of a column of soldiers in Kurshchyna

According to The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll with reference to a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in a panic is transferring its forces to the offensive zone of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

Lots of trucks. Dozens of corpses still smoking. A Ukrainian intelligence source I spoke with yesterday told me that the Russians "panicked" and are moving forces into areas controlled by Ukrainian firepower, the journalist emphasizes.

