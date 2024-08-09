The Russians are panicking because of the approach of the Armed Forces to the Kursk NPP
The Russians are panicking because of the approach of the Armed Forces to the Kursk NPP

Armed Forces tank
Source:  online.ua

The mayor of the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk NPP is located, Ihor Korpunkov, said that the Ukrainian military is several tens of kilometers away and continues to advance.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military advancing towards the Kursk NPP is causing panic and tension in the Russian authorities and local residents.
  • The Russian army suffered significant losses near Rylsk in the Kursk region, with estimates of up to 500 soldiers killed in one strike by the Ukrainian military.
  • The successful destruction of a Russian military column near Rylsk showcases the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in the conflict.
  • The situation in the Kursk region is deemed an 'emergency situation of a federal nature' by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, highlighting the severity of the conflict.
  • Psychological pressure and military tactics used by the Ukrainian military aim to deter Russian invaders and create chaos in the Kursk region.

What is known about the panic of the Russian authorities in the Kursk region due to the continued offensive of the armed forces

The situation is tense, the state of emergency is in effect. However, all services and enterprises, in particular the city administration, work as usual, Korpunkov says.

The Russian official also stated that the Ukrainian military is allegedly using not only combat weapons, but also psychological pressure in order to sow panic among local residents, trying to create an uncontrolled situation and chaos.

It is known that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia classified the situation in the Kursk region as an "emergency situation of a federal nature.

There is panic in Russia due to the advance of the Armed Forces towards the Kursk NPP
Armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region

According to the analysts of the NEXTA Telegram channel, the Ukrainian military destroyed a military column of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near Rylsk, where the losses of the Russian occupiers could be up to 500 soldiers.

More than ten military trucks carrying infantry are reported to have been destroyed.

According to estimates, each of these trucks can carry up to 35 fully equipped soldiers. The video shows 14 destroyed vehicles, which suggests that the Russian army could have lost between 200 and 490 soldiers in one night as a result of the strike, the report said. - This could become one of the largest one-time losses for the Russian army since the beginning of a full-scale war, - analysts note.

It is also indicated that the shooting was carried out in the village of Zhovtneve, Ryl district, Kursk region.

These military personnel, among whom there may be conscripts, were most likely sent to restrain the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, the Telegram channel's publication emphasizes.

At the same time, an FPV drone of the SBU hit a helicopter of the Russian army in the Kursk region.

The Service of God worked out another goal with the help of an FPV drone in the Kursk People's Republic. The video shows how the drone of the Security Service "A" CSO hits the helicopter at the moment of its flight, - notes one of the representatives of the SBU.

This time, the Mi-8 was hit in the tail by a drone with a powerful fragmentation warhead.

Watch: The AFU destroyed a military column of the Russian army in the Kursk region
tank
Ukraine sent one of the most powerful brigades of the Armed Forces to the Kursk region
Tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian Federation declared a federal emergency in the Kursk region
Ministry of Emergencies of Russia

