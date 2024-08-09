The mayor of the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk NPP is located, Ihor Korpunkov, said that the Ukrainian military is several tens of kilometers away and continues to advance.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military advancing towards the Kursk NPP is causing panic and tension in the Russian authorities and local residents.
- The Russian army suffered significant losses near Rylsk in the Kursk region, with estimates of up to 500 soldiers killed in one strike by the Ukrainian military.
- The successful destruction of a Russian military column near Rylsk showcases the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in the conflict.
- The situation in the Kursk region is deemed an 'emergency situation of a federal nature' by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, highlighting the severity of the conflict.
- Psychological pressure and military tactics used by the Ukrainian military aim to deter Russian invaders and create chaos in the Kursk region.
What is known about the panic of the Russian authorities in the Kursk region due to the continued offensive of the armed forces
The Russian official also stated that the Ukrainian military is allegedly using not only combat weapons, but also psychological pressure in order to sow panic among local residents, trying to create an uncontrolled situation and chaos.
It is known that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia classified the situation in the Kursk region as an "emergency situation of a federal nature.
What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region
According to the analysts of the NEXTA Telegram channel, the Ukrainian military destroyed a military column of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near Rylsk, where the losses of the Russian occupiers could be up to 500 soldiers.
More than ten military trucks carrying infantry are reported to have been destroyed.
It is also indicated that the shooting was carried out in the village of Zhovtneve, Ryl district, Kursk region.
At the same time, an FPV drone of the SBU hit a helicopter of the Russian army in the Kursk region.
This time, the Mi-8 was hit in the tail by a drone with a powerful fragmentation warhead.
