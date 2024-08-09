Watch: The AFU destroyed a military column of the Russian army in the Kursk region

Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels report on new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the background of their breakthrough into the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Thus, it is claimed that the soldiers of the Armed Forces were able to defeat a Russian military column during one of the battles in the region.

What is happening in the Kursk region — the latest details

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA published information that a military convoy of the Russian Armed Forces was broken up at night on August 9.

According to preliminary data, it happened near the village of Oktyabrskoe in the Rila district of the Kursk region.

Neither the authorities of the Russian Federation nor the General Staff of the Armed Forces do not confirm this information at the moment, but they have already published photo and video evidence on the Internet.

In the screenshots of the video, you can see that a Russian military convoy is burning on the road near the village of Oktyabrskoe.

In the video, you can also see the crushed equipment of the Russian army and the corpses of Russian soldiers on the track.

According to the Russians themselves, Ukrainian forces allegedly carried out the attack with the help of HIMARS.

The number of liquidated Russian invaders is currently unknown.

Interestingly, as of the morning of August 9, the Russian authorities once again lied that they had stopped the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

It is difficult to assess the real situation, since the General Staff of the Armed Forces does not comment on the events in Kurshchyna.

Breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region. What is important to know

On August 6, Russian Telegram channels announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly broke into the Kursk region and engaged in battle with Russian soldiers.

In the evening of the same day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the Ukrainian breakthrough and lied that the Russian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces.

However, in fact, during the first two days, Ukrainian forces were able to capture about 11 settlements, destroy a Russian helicopter, 2 tanks, and capture dozens of Russian invaders.

The Russian gas station "Suja" and the settlement of the same name also came under the control of the Armed Forces.

Advancement of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region (Photo: ISW)

Against this background, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the recent events "a large-scale provocation of the Armed Forces" and called an emergency meeting with security forces.

The population of the Kursk region complains that the authorities are not helping them to evacuate in any way.