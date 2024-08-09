A state of emergency was introduced in the Lipetsk region in Russia after a series of explosions at the local airfield of the Russian occupation army.

What is known about the explosions at the airfield in Lipetsk

It is noted that powerful explosions rang out at the airfield, probably as a result of a drone attack.

The Governor of Lipetsk Region, Ihor Artamonov, has already declared a state of emergency and the evacuation of residents of Koptsevikh Khuteri, Fedorovka, Yakovlevka, and Tynkovka.

He did not inform about the fact that a large-scale fire was raging at the airfield, but he stated the need to eliminate the consequences of the detonation of warehouses with weapons.

At the same time, residents of settlements located near the airfield are being evacuated.

Later, Artamonov clarified that residents of 416 households are being evacuated.

Buses arrived in all settlements to evacuate residents. Emergency services and the head of the Lipetsk municipal district are working on the spot. A door-to-door visit is underway. Some residents decided not to leave their homes and hide in basements, the governor said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Lipetsk region confirmed a large-scale fire at the airfield.

Subsequently, the governor of the region announced the restoration of electricity supply to energy-consuming facilities in Lipetsk.

He also added that six people were allegedly injured as a result of the drone attack.

Around six in the morning, the Russian official also said that the threat of drones remains, and the work of air defense continues.

What is known about the latest incidents on the territory of Russia

On the night of August 9, large-scale "cotton" covered the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. It was loud in Lipetsk, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol regions. In addition, there were reports of explosions in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

According to the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the aggressor countries also attacked this region with drones.

According to the latest data, the hangar of an industrial enterprise was on fire there and two houses were damaged.

"A total of 29 aircraft-type UAVs were shot down over the territory of the region by air defense forces. In the city of Novy Oskol, as a result of the UAV attack, a hangar on the territory of an industrial enterprise caught fire. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who arrived on the scene, extinguished the fire," said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Also, local residents report strong explosions and a fire in the Rila district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.