Watch: Powerful explosions rumbled in various regions of the Russia

On the night of August 9, large-scale "cotton" covered the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. It was loud in Lipetsk, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol regions. In addition, there were reports of explosions in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

What is known about the situation in Russia after the drone attack

According to the latest data, a military airfield caught fire in the Lipetsk region of Russia after a drone attack.

The local authorities report on the "detonation of explosive objects", as well as damage to the power plant.

A fire broke out at military airfield number three, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

In addition, it is emphasized that the airfield is located near settlements where evacuation was previously announced.

Explosive objects were detonated far from civilian buildings. All emergency services are working at the scene, writes regional governor Ihor Artamonov.

According to the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the aggressor countries also attacked this region with drones.

According to the latest data, the hangar of an industrial enterprise was on fire there and two houses were damaged.

"A total of 29 aircraft-type UAVs were shot down over the territory of the region by air defense forces. In the city of Novy Oskol, as a result of the UAV attack, a hangar on the territory of an industrial enterprise caught fire. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who arrived on the scene, extinguished the fire," said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Also, local residents report strong explosions and a fire in the Rila district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Civilians claim to have heard at least 4 explosions, but their cause is still unknown.

In other regions, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the shooting down of drones — the information is being clarified.

What is happening in Crimea occupied by Russia

The stavlenik of the Kremlin and the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev announced a large-scale attack on Russian facilities on the peninsula.

According to him, the Russian invaders allegedly shot down an anti-ship missile "Neptune" over the water area of the city, and also hit anti-aircraft defense and naval drones.

Subsequently, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on shootings and a strong explosion in Chornomorskyi (a village in Yevpatoriya district of Crimea — ed.), as well as the work of Russian air defense in the area of the Belbek airfield.

Rozvazhaev has already confirmed the fact of an attack by surface drones, namely two unmanned boats.

In addition, he stated about allegedly "several aerial targets" shot down over the sea.