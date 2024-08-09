One of the best-armed and mobile brigades of the 80th DSB is participating in the offensive of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the Kursk region.
What is known about the participation of one of the best brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive
Journalists emphasize that such a combination of Soviet and modern American armored vehicles exists only in the 80th DShB.
The article emphasizes that the current operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region differs from previous attempts by Ukrainian forces on the territory of Russia in terms of the scale and dynamics of the advance.
It is emphasized that at least three brigades of 2,000 soldiers each are participating in the Kurshchyna offensive.
In particular, the 22nd and 88th mechanized brigades and the 80th amphibious assault brigade were involved in the offensive.
Will Ukraine be able to succeed in the offensive in Kurshchyna
Journalists note that Ukraine invests a large amount of resources to ensure advancement in the Kursk region, because the Northern group of troops of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, numbering 48 thousand people, can oppose 10,000 Ukrainian troops.
However, the Northern Group of Russian invaders is currently blocked in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
It is obvious that the Ukrainian brigades deliberately crossed the border in the place where the Northern group of troops was the lowest in terms of numbers.
