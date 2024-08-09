Ukraine sent one of the most powerful brigades of the Armed Forces to the Kursk region
Ukraine sent one of the most powerful brigades of the Armed Forces to the Kursk region

Tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Source:  Forbes

One of the best-armed and mobile brigades of the 80th DSB is participating in the offensive of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • The 80th DShB brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively participating in the Kurshchyna offensive, utilizing a mix of Soviet and American armored vehicles.
  • The Ukrainian military operation in the Kursk region marks a significant escalation with the involvement of multiple well-equipped brigades, including the 22nd, 88th mechanized brigades, and the 80th amphibious assault brigade.
  • The success of the Ukrainian troops in the offensive in Kurshchyna may depend on the speed and effectiveness of the Russian forces' response from the Northern Group of Forces.
  • The Ukrainian forces strategically targeted the area where the Northern Group of Forces had the lowest troop numbers, potentially influencing the outcome of the conflict in the Kursk region.
  • The use of advanced weaponry and the scale of the Ukrainian offensive pose challenging scenarios for both Ukrainian and Russian forces, with potential strategic implications for the region's future.

What is known about the participation of one of the best brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive

In a video that went viral on social media on Thursday, a T-64BV or T-80BV tank, a UR-77 sapper vehicle, an IMR-2 engineering vehicle, as well as BTR-80 and American-made Stryker wheeled armored personnel carriers drive past a Ukrainian mortar brigade... It is clear from the context that the video recorded the first moments of a serious Ukrainian attack on Russian positions, - the publication notes.

Journalists emphasize that such a combination of Soviet and modern American armored vehicles exists only in the 80th DShB.

The article emphasizes that the current operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region differs from previous attempts by Ukrainian forces on the territory of Russia in terms of the scale and dynamics of the advance.

It is emphasized that at least three brigades of 2,000 soldiers each are participating in the Kurshchyna offensive.

In particular, the 22nd and 88th mechanized brigades and the 80th amphibious assault brigade were involved in the offensive.

Will Ukraine be able to succeed in the offensive in Kurshchyna

Journalists note that Ukraine invests a large amount of resources to ensure advancement in the Kursk region, because the Northern group of troops of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, numbering 48 thousand people, can oppose 10,000 Ukrainian troops.

However, the Northern Group of Russian invaders is currently blocked in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine used the best brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive
APC of the Russian Army

It is obvious that the Ukrainian brigades deliberately crossed the border in the place where the Northern group of troops was the lowest in terms of numbers.

Whether and how quickly the Northern Group of Forces can move forces to Suja could be the deciding factor in the outcome of the three-day Ukrainian invasion. If the Russians act quickly, they will be able to slow down or even nullify the progress of the Ukrainians. If they move slowly, they may lose a much larger part of the Kursk region to the advancing Ukrainian columns, the authors of the material conclude.

