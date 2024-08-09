It is noted that the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region may be the largest ground operation on the territory of the Russian Federation since the Second World War.

What is known about the Ukrainian military taking control of the Gazprom gas station in the Kursk region

In the publication's material with reference to an unnamed American official, it is noted that the US is currently trying to contact the leadership of Ukraine to obtain more details about the situation in the Kursk region.

The journalists emphasize that according to one of the advisers of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian military took control of a gas measuring station at a distance of about 8 km from the border.

Some analysts have suggested that Kyiv's goal may be to completely cut off Russian gas supplies to Europe as a point of influence. On Thursday, gas was still flowing through Suja, the last operating shipping point of the pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. Ukraine receives lucrative transit fees, but has expressed a desire to cut off the rest of Russia's energy business in Europe, the publication emphasizes. Share

Gas infrastructure

It also noted that the Russian National Guard has announced increased security around the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is located about 40 miles (about 70 km) northeast of the city of Suja.

How it affected the transit of Russian gas to the EU

The fighting near the Suja gas station, through which Russian gas transits through Ukraine to EU countries, has raised concerns about a sudden stop to the flow before the end of the deal with Gazprom.

Russia's Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through the Suja station, while the transit flow of Russian gas through Ukraine decreased by 12%.

The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transport system on August 8 decreased to 37.25 million cubic meters.

Compared to the previous day, the volume of transit decreased by 6%. This is the lowest value of the transit since May 1, 2023.