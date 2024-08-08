Within the limits of its defensive war against the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has the right to launch strikes against the enemy wherever it deems necessary, including on its territory. This position was taken by the representatives of the European Union.
Points of attention
- The European Union stands firmly behind Ukraine's right to self-defense and considers its actions in the Kursk region as part of a legitimate defensive war against Russian aggression.
- Ukraine has the legal right, supported by the US State Department, to launch strikes against the enemy on both its own territory and enemy territory within the framework of self-defense.
- EU spokesperson emphasizes Ukraine's legitimate defensive war status and condemns Russian aggression, emphasizing Ukraine's right to defend itself based on international law.
- Despite Russia's attempts to discredit Ukraine's defensive actions, the EU provides unwavering support for Ukraine's stance against illegal aggression in the ongoing conflict.
- The US State Department confirms that Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region do not violate US restrictions on American weapons supplied to Kyiv, highlighting the support provided by the United States in terms of means and consultations.
Ukraine is waging a legal defensive war — the EU
This was stated by EU spokesman Peter Stano during a press briefing in Brussels on August 8.
This is how Stano commented on the question of whether the offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region will be considered part of the legal right of Ukrainians to self-defense.
The EU spokesman emphasized that the position of the European Union regarding Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine remains unchanged and consists in full support of Ukraine in its legitimate right to self-defense.
The US State Department commented on the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region do not violate US restrictions on the use of American weapons supplied to Kyiv, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on August 7.
According to him, the Ukrainians "did not inform in advance about their tactics, but this is not surprising."
This is a war they are waging, he added, stressing that the United States provides Ukraine with the necessary means and consultations. "As for the daily strikes, sometimes we communicate with them, sometimes not," Miller added, stressing that Ukraine makes its own decisions.
Commenting on the relevant statements of the Russian leadership, he noted:
