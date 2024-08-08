The Russians confirmed the advance of the Armed Forces in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the advance of the Ukrainian military in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. In addition, they said that they had transferred additional reserves to the border.

The Armed Forces advanced in two districts of Kurshchyna

As reported in the Russian agency, the Pivnich military group together with the FSB of Russia are allegedly opposing armed formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Suzhan and Korenevsky districts of Kursk Oblast.

The Russians also announced that they had sent reinforcement units and reserves to the border.

Air strikes are being carried out on the reserves of the Armed Forces in the territory of the Sumy region, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation writes.

What is known about the events in Kurshchyna

On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after analyzing the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.

On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

ISW specialists, after analyzing the collected data, confirm the alleged advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometers deep into the Russian Kursk region.

In addition, information is spreading on the network about the advance of the Ukrainian military to the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region as a result of the offensive operation.