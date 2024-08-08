Putin was promised $100 in aid to Russians evacuated from Kurshchyna
Publication date

Putin was promised $100 in aid to Russians evacuated from Kurshchyna

Vladimir Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The criminal military-political leadership of Russia promised payments of 10,000 rubles to residents of the Kursk region who had to leave due to hostilities in the region.

Points of attention

  • Putin promised the residents of Kurshchyna $100 each to aid in their evacuation from the region affected by hostilities.
  • Ukraine views the military offensive in the Kursk region as a strategic move to influence future negotiations with Russia.
  • Russia responds to coercive tools and aggressive strikes, perceiving compromises as weakness.
  • Podolyak emphasizes the importance of using coercion to impact Russia in the conflict and negotiations in the Kursk region.
  • The advisor highlights that only by making the price of war unbearable for Russia can compromises be achieved and negotiations be fruitful.

Putin promises the residents of Kurshchyna a meager financial aid

We spoke with the head of the government quite recently. We will assume that the decision on a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles to citizens who need it has been made, and the necessary resources will be sent, - Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin cynically stated.

He also appealed to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, with the task of calculating the losses in the region caused by hostilities.

Active hostilities continue in the Kursk region for the third day. Residents of Russian border settlements are evacuating in panic, as the situation is extremely dangerous for them.

Putin promised the evacuated residents of Kurshchyna $100 in aid each
Consequences of Suji's military actions

Against this background, videos appear on the network where, for example, a resident of the city of Suja, Kursk region (she is nine kilometers from the border) complains that the authorities do not help people to leave and that she must save herself.

What are they saying in Ukraine about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on the air of the telethon, such operations as the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region will in the long run have a positive impact on the future negotiations with Russia.

Podolyak noted that all actions of the military and political leadership of Ukraine are aimed at achieving a just peace.

But the Russian Federation will not respond to any of your proposals until it receives appropriate aggressive strikes in return. Before the second Peace Summit, in order for it to come there and be more or less adequate, perceive what is happening, and not behave brazenly, as is characteristic of Russian foreign policy, three instruments of coercion must be working. Today, we see that the effectiveness of the tool called "Ukraine's combat operations in the combat zone" is gradually increasing, Podolyak explains.

According to him, additional losses in manpower and equipment, as well as the loss of territories, increase the price for Russia for the criminal armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Today they have a war that is gradually going deep into the Russian Federation. Will it scare them? So. Are they reacting to something other than fear? No, - the advisor of the head of the OP is convinced.

Podolyak noted that Russia perceives any compromise as weakness and readiness to kneel before it.

Only when the war does not go according to Russia's plan, it is ready to make some compromises.

If you negotiate on Russia's terms, they will think they dominate. When they can sit at the negotiating table and still be able to push something, get something? This is only if they understand that the war is not going according to their script. Only if they understand that the losses in this war are incredible and understand that the price of war is already unbearable for them, and that sanctions are only the beginning and they will gradually drive them into the Middle Ages. These tools must work, Podolyak explains.

