The criminal military-political leadership of Russia promised payments of 10,000 rubles to residents of the Kursk region who had to leave due to hostilities in the region.
Points of attention
- Putin promised the residents of Kurshchyna $100 each to aid in their evacuation from the region affected by hostilities.
- Ukraine views the military offensive in the Kursk region as a strategic move to influence future negotiations with Russia.
- Russia responds to coercive tools and aggressive strikes, perceiving compromises as weakness.
- Podolyak emphasizes the importance of using coercion to impact Russia in the conflict and negotiations in the Kursk region.
- The advisor highlights that only by making the price of war unbearable for Russia can compromises be achieved and negotiations be fruitful.
Putin promises the residents of Kurshchyna a meager financial aid
He also appealed to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, with the task of calculating the losses in the region caused by hostilities.
Active hostilities continue in the Kursk region for the third day. Residents of Russian border settlements are evacuating in panic, as the situation is extremely dangerous for them.
Against this background, videos appear on the network where, for example, a resident of the city of Suja, Kursk region (she is nine kilometers from the border) complains that the authorities do not help people to leave and that she must save herself.
What are they saying in Ukraine about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
According to the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on the air of the telethon, such operations as the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region will in the long run have a positive impact on the future negotiations with Russia.
Podolyak noted that all actions of the military and political leadership of Ukraine are aimed at achieving a just peace.
According to him, additional losses in manpower and equipment, as well as the loss of territories, increase the price for Russia for the criminal armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.
Podolyak noted that Russia perceives any compromise as weakness and readiness to kneel before it.
Only when the war does not go according to Russia's plan, it is ready to make some compromises.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-