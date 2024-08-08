The criminal military-political leadership of Russia promised payments of 10,000 rubles to residents of the Kursk region who had to leave due to hostilities in the region.

Putin promises the residents of Kurshchyna a meager financial aid

We spoke with the head of the government quite recently. We will assume that the decision on a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles to citizens who need it has been made, and the necessary resources will be sent, - Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin cynically stated.

He also appealed to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, with the task of calculating the losses in the region caused by hostilities.

Active hostilities continue in the Kursk region for the third day. Residents of Russian border settlements are evacuating in panic, as the situation is extremely dangerous for them.

Consequences of Suji's military actions

Against this background, videos appear on the network where, for example, a resident of the city of Suja, Kursk region (she is nine kilometers from the border) complains that the authorities do not help people to leave and that she must save herself.

What are they saying in Ukraine about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on the air of the telethon, such operations as the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region will in the long run have a positive impact on the future negotiations with Russia.

Podolyak noted that all actions of the military and political leadership of Ukraine are aimed at achieving a just peace.

But the Russian Federation will not respond to any of your proposals until it receives appropriate aggressive strikes in return. Before the second Peace Summit, in order for it to come there and be more or less adequate, perceive what is happening, and not behave brazenly, as is characteristic of Russian foreign policy, three instruments of coercion must be working. Today, we see that the effectiveness of the tool called "Ukraine's combat operations in the combat zone" is gradually increasing, Podolyak explains.

According to him, additional losses in manpower and equipment, as well as the loss of territories, increase the price for Russia for the criminal armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Today they have a war that is gradually going deep into the Russian Federation. Will it scare them? So. Are they reacting to something other than fear? No, - the advisor of the head of the OP is convinced.

Podolyak noted that Russia perceives any compromise as weakness and readiness to kneel before it.

Only when the war does not go according to Russia's plan, it is ready to make some compromises.