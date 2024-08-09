The Russian Federation declared a federal emergency in the Kursk region

On the morning of August 9, the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia announced that the situation in the Kursk region was classified as a federal state of emergency.

The authorities of the Russia do not hide that the situation in the Kursk region is worsening

A federal response level has been established in the region. Such a decision was made by the Government Commission on the Prevention and Liquidation of Emergency Situations and Ensuring Fire Safety at an extraordinary meeting, says the official statement of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation. Share

However, the department does not explain what exactly prompted the ministry's team to make such a decision.

It is worth noting that this statement was published after it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a large column of Russian military equipment in the Kursk region.

As reported by local Telegram channels, it happened near the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Rila district.

In the video, you can also see the crushed equipment of the Russian army and the corpses of Russian soldiers on the track.

The Russians immediately announced that Ukrainian forces allegedly carried out the strike with the help of HIMARS.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on anything.

What is known about the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and entered into battle with the Russian invaders.

In the evening of the same day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the Ukrainian breakthrough and lied that the Russian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces.

What is important to understand is that, in fact, during the first two days, Ukrainian forces were able to capture about 11 settlements, destroy a Russian helicopter, 2 tanks, and capture dozens of Russian occupiers.

The Russian gas station "Suja", as well as the settlement of the same name, also came under the control of the ZSU.

The advancement of the Armed Forces in the Russian region continues.