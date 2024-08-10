On the night of August 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully defeated a Russian military convoy that was going to the Kursk region to stop the breakthrough of Ukrainian forces. Propaganda published even more new photos.

The military convoy of the Russia became a target for the Armed Forces

A devastating strike by Ukrainian forces took place near the village of Oktyabrske in the Kursk region.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least 14 covered trucks "Ural" and KAMAZ, which were transporting reserves to strengthen the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

Photo: rosZMI

According to preliminary data, most of the Russian invaders who were in the trucks died.

Photo: rosZMI

On August 9, the first video of the consequences of the attack was published on the network, which showed the corpses of the invaders lying along the highway.

The exact number of eliminated enemies is currently unknown.

Photo: rosZMI

Russian sources suggested that the convoy could be transporting personnel of the 44th Army Corps of the Northern Group of Russian troops (Leningrad Military District) or the "Pyatnashka" brigade, analysts note. Share

Photo: rosZMI

According to preliminary data, the Armed Forces struck the enemy with the help of HIMARS.

The situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — the latest details

On August 10, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy at least one Russian tank, as well as a Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter.

In addition, it is emphasized that one more enemy tank went to the Armed Forces as a trophy.

The soldiers of the Russian Federation do not stop trying to dislodge the Armed Forces from the captured territories, but so far everything is unsuccessful.

Martynivka, for which fighting took place on August 9, came under the control of Ukraine.

"Martynivka was stupidly handed over," complained one of the Russian soldiers. Share

Moreover, information is spreading about the probable breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the villages south of Suzha.