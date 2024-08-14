Drones attacked three military airfields of the Russian army — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Drones attacked three military airfields of the Russian army — video

Drones attacked three military airfields of the Russian army — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 14, the Russian Federation was massively attacked by drones. In particular, explosions were heard near three military airfields.

Points of attention

  • Drones attacked military airfields in Russia, including Savasleyka, where MiG-31K fighters take off.
  • Reports indicate 10 strikes on the Savasleika military air base and other explosions near other airfields.
  • The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on downed drones and missiles, in particular, allegedly 4 missiles, 117 drones, 37 UAVs and 4 tactical missiles were destroyed over various regions.
  • The attack also covered Borysoglebsk and Baltimore airfields.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the explosions occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, from where MiG-31K fighters take off.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the "Kynzhal" missile carriers, which the Russian Federation uses to attack Ukraine, are based at the "Savasleyka" air base.

In addition, the military air base "Savasleika" is located nearby.

Local media reported 10 strikes on the Savasleyka military air base. They also claim that the road to Kulebaki was blocked.

It is also known that Borysoglebsk airfield was on fire in the Voronezh region after the UAV attack. Explosions also sounded near the airfield "Baltimore".

At the same time, the Russians declared that in the Kursk region there was a missile attack and allegedly the work of air defense.

Instead, the head of the region Smirnov reported that the anti-aircraft defense shot down four rockets.

In addition, an air alert was announced in the Lipetsk region. The level of danger, according to the head of the region, was the highest.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged downed targets

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down 4 missiles and 117 drones overnight.

37 UAVs and 4 tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region, another 37 UAVs were destroyed over the Voronezh region, 17 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, 11 over the Nizhny Novgorod region, 9 over the Volgograd region, 3 over the Bryansk region, 2 over the Oryan region; 1 — over the Rostov regions, the agency reported.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked the Diaghilev Air Base and the Refinery in Ryazan
Drone attack
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles — video
Several regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones and missiles — video
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked a military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow — video
Drones attacked a military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?