On August 14, the Russian Federation was massively attacked by drones. In particular, explosions were heard near three military airfields.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the explosions occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, from where MiG-31K fighters take off.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the "Kynzhal" missile carriers, which the Russian Federation uses to attack Ukraine, are based at the "Savasleyka" air base.

In addition, the military air base "Savasleika" is located nearby.

Local media reported 10 strikes on the Savasleyka military air base. They also claim that the road to Kulebaki was blocked.

It is also known that Borysoglebsk airfield was on fire in the Voronezh region after the UAV attack. Explosions also sounded near the airfield "Baltimore".

At the same time, the Russians declared that in the Kursk region there was a missile attack and allegedly the work of air defense.

Instead, the head of the region Smirnov reported that the anti-aircraft defense shot down four rockets.

In addition, an air alert was announced in the Lipetsk region. The level of danger, according to the head of the region, was the highest.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged downed targets

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down 4 missiles and 117 drones overnight.