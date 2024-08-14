The largest attack. Defense forces of Ukraine hit 4 airfields of the Russian Federation — sources

Defense forces carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Defense Forces with drones.
Points of attention
- A specially planned operation of long-range drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine is aimed at weakening the Russian war machine.
- The attack on 4 airfields of the Russian Federation, in particular on the airfields "Voronezh", "Kursk", "Savasleyka" and "Borysoglebsk", was the largest during the entire war.
- Russian air defense could not defend the attack, which caused significant losses to the enemy's aviation infrastructure.
- Ukraine continues to clip the wings of Russian planes to prevent their use for strikes on Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine attacked four airfields of the Russian Federation at once
According to the sources, long-range drones of the Defense Forces (SBU, PS, SSO, Center for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, GUR of the Ministry of Defense and other branches of the military) carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the entire war.
Sources confirm that this was a specially planned operation, so that the enemy could not use these airfields for KAB strikes on the front line and Ukrainian cities.
Russian military personnel wrote on social networks that the strike was effective, as Russian air defense was unable to protect these objects.
In addition, local media reported 10 explosions only at Savasleyka, from where MiGs regularly take off and terrorize the whole of Ukraine with air alarms.
What is known about the "cotton" of the Russian Federation on August 14
According to rosZMI, on August 14, explosions rang out in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, from where MiG-31K fighters take off.
According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the "Kynzhal" missile carriers, which the Russian Federation uses to attack Ukraine, are based at the "Savasleyka" air base.
It is also known that Borysoglebsk airfield was on fire in the Voronezh region after the UAV attack. Explosions also sounded near the airfield "Baltimore".
Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that they allegedly shot down 4 missiles and 117 drones overnight.
37 UAVs and 4 tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Kursk region, another 37 UAVs were destroyed over the Voronezh region, 17 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, 11 over the Nizhny Novgorod region, 9 over the Volgograd region, 3 over the Bryansk region, 2 over the Oryan region; 1 — over the Rostov regions, the agency reported.
