Fires broke out at the airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation after a drone attack — photo

On August 22, drones attacked the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. Satellite images of several fires that broke out at the airport have appeared.
Points of attention
- NASA satellite images showed three hot spots at the airfield, where the planes, tanks and taxiway are located.
- The governor confirmed the arrival of the UAV and the alleged repulse of the attack by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense, while noting that there were no casualties.
- The airport in the Volgograd region temporarily suspended operations due to an incident at the regional military airfield.
- Researchers indicate the possibility of basing Su-34 fighters at the Marinovka airfield.
Several fires broke out at the Marinovka airfield after the drone attack
It is noted that NASA satellites recorded three sources of ignition on the territory of the airfield.
One of them is located on a site where, according to satellite images, planes are parked.
Another one is further north, on the territory where, in particular, the reservoirs are located. Another fire broke out on the territory where the airfield taxiway passes.
Drones attacked an airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation
On August 22, drones attacked the airfield "Marinivka" in the village of Oktyabrsky, located a few kilometers from the city.
Local residents reported numerous detonations at the "Marinivka" airfield.
Later, the governor of the Volgograd region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed the arrival of the UAV at the military facility.
According to him, at night, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by a UAV on the territory of the Volgograd region in the Marynivka area, "most of the drones were destroyed."
According to open data, front-line reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR of the 2nd separate reconnaissance aviation squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command, formed on January 1, 2014 from the aviation squadron of the 6th brigade of the VKO, are stationed at the "Marinivka" airfield.
OSINT researchers claim that Su-34 fighters could also be based there.
Currently, it is known that the Volgograd airport is currently not working due to an attack on the regional military airfield.
