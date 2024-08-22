Fires broke out at the airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation after a drone attack — photo

On August 22, drones attacked the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. Satellite images of several fires that broke out at the airport have appeared.

It is noted that NASA satellites recorded three sources of ignition on the territory of the airfield.

One of them is located on a site where, according to satellite images, planes are parked.

NASA's FIRMS fire monitoring systems shows multiple fires at Russia's Marinovka Air Base in Volgograd Oblast after a successful Ukrainian drone attack earlier tonight.



Explosions, smoke and flames were seen rising from the airfield.

Another one is further north, on the territory where, in particular, the reservoirs are located. Another fire broke out on the territory where the airfield taxiway passes.

Judging by NASA images, several fires broke out at the airfield on the night of August 22. Satellite images of the airbase from August 19 show almost thirty military planes and eight trucks, the monitoring group notes. Share

On August 22, drones attacked the airfield "Marinivka" in the village of Oktyabrsky, located a few kilometers from the city.

Local residents reported numerous detonations at the "Marinivka" airfield.

Later, the governor of the Volgograd region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed the arrival of the UAV at the military facility.

According to him, at night, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by a UAV on the territory of the Volgograd region in the Marynivka area, "most of the drones were destroyed."

As a result of the fall of the UAV, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility. There are no victims, Bocharov said . Share

According to open data, front-line reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR of the 2nd separate reconnaissance aviation squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command, formed on January 1, 2014 from the aviation squadron of the 6th brigade of the VKO, are stationed at the "Marinivka" airfield.

OSINT researchers claim that Su-34 fighters could also be based there.

Currently, it is known that the Volgograd airport is currently not working due to an attack on the regional military airfield.