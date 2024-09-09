Strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the airfield "Marinivka". British intelligence showed new photos with consequences

The attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Marynivka air base in the Volgograd region of Russia on August 22 caused large-scale destruction of key infrastructure and equipment.

British intelligence showed satellite photos after the attack on the airbase near Volgograd

According to British intelligence, as a result of the attack on Marynivka air base in Russia's Volgograd region on August 22, four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed auxiliary buildings and destroyed open storage areas.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 09 September 2024.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 9, 2024

What is known about the attack on the Russian airfield "Marinivka"

On August 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked from the air warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.

It is "Marinivka" that the enemy actively uses for bombing the front line in Ukraine. A significant number of Russian bombers — 14 Su-24 and 15 Su-34 — were based on it.

It was reported that columns of black smoke were rising over the airfield and a powerful detonation was heard.

Defense forces work with surgical precision on the airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Each such implementation reduces the superiority of the Russians in the air and significantly limits their aviation capabilities, informed sources said.