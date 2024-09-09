Strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the airfield "Marinivka". British intelligence showed new photos with consequences
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the airfield "Marinivka". British intelligence showed new photos with consequences

UK Ministry of Defence
Strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the airfield "Marinivka". British intelligence showed new photos with consequences
Читати українською

The attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Marynivka air base in the Volgograd region of Russia on August 22 caused large-scale destruction of key infrastructure and equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Marynivka airbase of the Russian Federation, causing significant destruction.
  • British intelligence presented a photo with the consequences of the attack on the airfield.
  • As a result of the strike on the Russian airfield, shelters, equipment and warehouses were destroyed.
  • Attempts to destroy enemy aircraft are aimed at increasing air superiority for Ukrainian troops.

British intelligence showed satellite photos after the attack on the airbase near Volgograd

According to British intelligence, as a result of the attack on Marynivka air base in Russia's Volgograd region on August 22, four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed auxiliary buildings and destroyed open storage areas.

What is known about the attack on the Russian airfield "Marinivka"

On August 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked from the air warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.

It is "Marinivka" that the enemy actively uses for bombing the front line in Ukraine. A significant number of Russian bombers — 14 Su-24 and 15 Su-34 — were based on it.

It was reported that columns of black smoke were rising over the airfield and a powerful detonation was heard.

Defense forces work with surgical precision on the airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Each such implementation reduces the superiority of the Russians in the air and significantly limits their aviation capabilities, informed sources said.

It will be recalled that on August 16, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Russian airfield "Savasleyka" in the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to military intelligence, as a result of this attack, one MIG-31K/I aircraft, two IL-76 aircraft were destroyed, and about five aircraft, probably MIG-31K/I, were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Strike on the Russian airfield Marinivka. Satellite images of the consequences appeared on the network
airfield Marynivka
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones hit the Russian military airfield "Engels" — video
Drones hit the Russian military airfield "Engels" — video
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia — video
Drones attacked a military airfield in Tver, Russia — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?