The attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Marynivka air base in the Volgograd region of Russia on August 22 caused large-scale destruction of key infrastructure and equipment.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Marynivka airbase of the Russian Federation, causing significant destruction.
- British intelligence presented a photo with the consequences of the attack on the airfield.
- As a result of the strike on the Russian airfield, shelters, equipment and warehouses were destroyed.
- Attempts to destroy enemy aircraft are aimed at increasing air superiority for Ukrainian troops.
British intelligence showed satellite photos after the attack on the airbase near Volgograd
According to British intelligence, as a result of the attack on Marynivka air base in Russia's Volgograd region on August 22, four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed auxiliary buildings and destroyed open storage areas.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 09 September 2024.#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 9, 2024
What is known about the attack on the Russian airfield "Marinivka"
On August 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked from the air warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.
It is "Marinivka" that the enemy actively uses for bombing the front line in Ukraine. A significant number of Russian bombers — 14 Su-24 and 15 Su-34 — were based on it.
It was reported that columns of black smoke were rising over the airfield and a powerful detonation was heard.
It will be recalled that on August 16, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Russian airfield "Savasleyka" in the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to military intelligence, as a result of this attack, one MIG-31K/I aircraft, two IL-76 aircraft were destroyed, and about five aircraft, probably MIG-31K/I, were damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-