The SSU used drones to attack the Shaykovka airfield and a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation ― sources

On the night of September 21, Ukrainian special services carried out another operation on the territory of the Russian Federation using drones. This time, drones attacked the Shaykovka airfield and a warehouse with missiles and ammunition. An informed source informed Online.UA about this.

At night, powerful explosions rang out near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region. The SSU attacked 23 arsenals of the main artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with drones.

The warehouse contained rockets for "Iskanders" and "Points-U", as well as artillery ammunition.

After the attack of the drones, a fire started, five centers of fire appeared. Detonation of ammunition began at the affected warehouse.

The SSU also hit the Shaykovka airfield in the Kaluga region with drones. It is there that TU-22M aircraft are stationed, which periodically bombard Ukraine with missiles.

The SSU will continue to work to reduce the military potential of the Russian Federation. This week, the arsenal in Toropka, Tver region, was already attacked.

Today it was the turn of the next largest warehouse — one of the enemy's important logistics points, where ammunition for attacks on Ukraine was stored. The season of "falling debris" is in full swing. Share

Attack on the arsenal in Toropka

The operation of the Ukrainian special services took place on September 18 and will have great consequences for the Russian army. The 107th arsenal of GRAU in the Tver region was the largest arsenal in Russia.

There will be rockets for "Iskander" in the warehouse in Toropka. There is a possibility that North Korean KN-23 missiles were there.

Its defeat may complicate the situation of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting a military operation.