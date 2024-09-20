The destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets will change the situation at the front — Estonian intelligence

The attack by Ukrainian drones on a missile depot in the Russian city of Toropets on September 18 will lead to consequences on the front of Russia's war against Ukraine, which will be noticeable in the coming weeks.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drone attack on ToroToropets missile depot will lead to noticeable changes in the front-line situation in the coming weeks.
- Destruction of 30,000 tons of ammunition stockpile in Toropets will have a significant impact on Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
- Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center anticipates consequences of the lost ammunition on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- Ukrainian forces maintain initiative despite Russian counteroffensive, making strategic advances into Russian territory.
- Continued attacks on Russian military facilities, like the Toropets missile arsenal, aim to weaken Russia's capabilities in the conflict with Ukraine.
An attack on the missile arsenal in Toropets will change the situation at the front
This was stated at a press conference by the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.
Kiviselg recalled that 30,000 tons of ammunition exploded, that is, about 750,000 shells. According to him, Russia produces 10,000 shells a week.
Commenting on the situation in the Kursk region, Kiviselg said that Ukraine continues to maintain the initiative at the operational level, despite the start of the Russian counteroffensive.
On Thursday of last week, the Ukrainians also opened a new section of the front — the Hlushki direction, where the Armed Forces advanced almost six kilometers deep into Russian territory, the colonel added.
About 100 Ukrainian drones attacked the missile arsenal in Toropka
On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Toropka, Tver region.
As noted, the warehouses stored missiles for operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U", anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.
