The destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets will change the situation at the front — Estonian intelligence

The attack by Ukrainian drones on a missile depot in the Russian city of Toropets on September 18 will lead to consequences on the front of Russia's war against Ukraine, which will be noticeable in the coming weeks.

An attack on the missile arsenal in Toropets will change the situation at the front

This was stated at a press conference by the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

He noted that the Ukrainian defenders struck the warehouse at a time when some of the Russian ammunition had not yet been placed in the bunkers. Therefore, a chain of explosions occurred. Share

Kiviselg recalled that 30,000 tons of ammunition exploded, that is, about 750,000 shells. According to him, Russia produces 10,000 shells a week.

That is, it is a two-three month supply of ammunition. As a result of this attack, Russia suffered losses in ammunition, and we will see the consequences of this loss on the front in the coming weeks. Ants Kiviselg Head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces

Commenting on the situation in the Kursk region, Kiviselg said that Ukraine continues to maintain the initiative at the operational level, despite the start of the Russian counteroffensive.

On Thursday of last week, the Ukrainians also opened a new section of the front — the Hlushki direction, where the Armed Forces advanced almost six kilometers deep into Russian territory, the colonel added.

About 100 Ukrainian drones attacked the missile arsenal in Toropka

On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Toropka, Tver region.

As noted, the warehouses stored missiles for operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U", anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.