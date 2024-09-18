Podolyak announced the important consequences of the destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets

There should be much more strikes, such as the drone attack on the missile arsenal and BC in Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office. Although the consequences of this strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on a Russian military facility will be significant.

The destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets will have great consequences for Russia

First of all, such "cotton" will allow to "fairly finalize" the war in Ukraine.

I can only comment in one word: little. Very effective, very effective, but not enough. And this is the problem today. Because precisely the destruction of this infrastructure, including the warehouse, first of all, it will optimally affect the events on the front line and will significantly affect the social consequences in the Russian Federation. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the OP head

According to Podoliak, in this way the Russians will continue to understand that the war is gradually significantly increasing its presence on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Podoliak, in this way the Russians will continue to understand that the war is gradually significantly increasing its presence on the territory of the Russian Federation.

And then we will finally see another Russia, they will be hysterical, they will put pressure on their "elite". But in order to scale it, it is necessary to remove these informal bans. And the second is a significant increase in the number of tools. Because one thing is drones, and another thing is exactly attacks at a distance of 100-200-300 km from the front line, or from the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation, to destroy it with missiles. Ballistic. Appropriate range.

He emphasized that if it works as it did during the strike on the missile site in Toropka, it will once again have "significant and social impacts, and significant impacts on the course of events on the front line."

I have an assumption that everything that the Russian Federation sold as a picture of its "monstrosity" is not true. This is about what we say to our partners: "stop being afraid of the Russian Federation, it's all fiction." You can fight on the territory of Russia. We already see this not only in the Kursk region, but also the corresponding actions in Bryansk, Rostov, or Saratov, etc. And it is possible to significantly increase attacks on infrastructure, destroying the entire military component of the Russian Federation.

In confirmation of his words, Podolyak reminded that the Russians are already forced to turn to North Korea and receive shells from there, because the key shells are North Korean.

Russia received more than 6-7 million projectiles from the DPRK, the GUR can definitely give clear statistics. And they are already receiving missiles of a certain range from Iran. And, of course, all of this can be destroyed, making it impossible to use it on the front line. And in general, Russia built all this quite fictitiously. We see, as far as I remember, more than 500 criminal cases related to corruption in the defense procurement system in the Russian Federation. This is all that concerns the team of such an entity as Shoigu. Many generals have been arrested today. And in this way, we once again come to understand that in this war, the destruction of Russian infrastructure, including in the depths of the territory, will have a huge impact on further events.

He also believes that "this war can really be justly finalized."

It is necessary to end the discussions, the debates about the fact that the Russian Federation is a country that cannot be defeated, because it has a huge amount of resources, etc. No, not like that. And this attack on Toropets, meaning the Tver region, clearly shows that everything can be destroyed regardless of what Russian propaganda says.

About 100 Ukrainian drones attacked the missile arsenal in Toropets

On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Toropets, Tver region.

As noted, the warehouses stored missiles for operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U", anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.

According to the source, as a result of the attack, a powerful detonation began, which caused panic among local residents.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to methodically destroy the enemy's missile arsenal, which it uses to attack Ukrainian cities. We continue to work so that a similar picture is repeated at other Russian military facilities supporting the war against Ukraine, the source said.

Later, it became known that as a result of the strike, an arsenal of integrated storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials was hit. In particular, significant stocks of North Korean ballistic missiles KN23, missiles for MLRS "Grad", air defense systems S-30 and ballistic missiles for the system "Iskander" were destroyed.