There should be much more strikes, such as the drone attack on the missile arsenal and BC in Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office. Although the consequences of this strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on a Russian military facility will be significant.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets can lead to a significant shift in the ongoing war in Ukraine, as highlighted by Mykhailo Podolyak.
- Intense strikes on Russian military facilities could provoke a reevaluation of the situation among Russian forces and elites, potentially altering the course of the conflict.
- The successful drone attack on the missile arsenal in Toropets demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted strikes on key military infrastructure, disrupting Russian military capabilities.
- Podolyak suggests that destroying Russian military infrastructure, including underground storage facilities, can have far-reaching social and strategic impacts on the conflict.
- The destruction of North Korean ballistic missiles and other military assets stored in Toropets showcases the vulnerability of Russian defenses and underscores the potential for further debilitating strikes.
The destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropets will have great consequences for Russia
First of all, such "cotton" will allow to "fairly finalize" the war in Ukraine.
According to Podoliak, in this way the Russians will continue to understand that the war is gradually significantly increasing its presence on the territory of the Russian Federation.
He emphasized that if it works as it did during the strike on the missile site in Toropka, it will once again have "significant and social impacts, and significant impacts on the course of events on the front line."
I have an assumption that everything that the Russian Federation sold as a picture of its "monstrosity" is not true. This is about what we say to our partners: "stop being afraid of the Russian Federation, it's all fiction." You can fight on the territory of Russia. We already see this not only in the Kursk region, but also the corresponding actions in Bryansk, Rostov, or Saratov, etc. And it is possible to significantly increase attacks on infrastructure, destroying the entire military component of the Russian Federation.
In confirmation of his words, Podolyak reminded that the Russians are already forced to turn to North Korea and receive shells from there, because the key shells are North Korean.
He also believes that "this war can really be justly finalized."
It is necessary to end the discussions, the debates about the fact that the Russian Federation is a country that cannot be defeated, because it has a huge amount of resources, etc. No, not like that. And this attack on Toropets, meaning the Tver region, clearly shows that everything can be destroyed regardless of what Russian propaganda says.
About 100 Ukrainian drones attacked the missile arsenal in Toropets
On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the arsenal of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Toropets, Tver region.
As noted, the warehouses stored missiles for operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U", anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.
According to the source, as a result of the attack, a powerful detonation began, which caused panic among local residents.
Later, it became known that as a result of the strike, an arsenal of integrated storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials was hit. In particular, significant stocks of North Korean ballistic missiles KN23, missiles for MLRS "Grad", air defense systems S-30 and ballistic missiles for the system "Iskander" were destroyed.
