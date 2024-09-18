Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with missiles and ammunition in the Tver region of the Russian Federation — sources

On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Toropets, Tver region.

About 100 Ukrainian drones attacked a warehouse in the Tver region

As noted, the warehouse stored missiles for operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U", anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.

According to the source, as a result of the attack, a powerful detonation began, which caused panic among local residents.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to methodically destroy the enemy's missile arsenal, which it uses to attack Ukrainian cities. We continue to work so that a similar picture is repeated at other Russian military facilities supporting the war against Ukraine, the source said.

Later, it became known that as a result of the strike, an arsenal of integrated storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials was hit.

In particular, significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, Grad MLRS missiles, S-30 air defense systems and Iskander ballistic missiles were destroyed.

According to the source, the arsenal was hit by Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

In total, more than a hundred attack drones were involved in the attack. The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 500 kilometers.

As a result of the strike, numerous explosions took place on the territory of the arsenal, followed by the detonation of ammunition.

Partial evacuation of the population has begun in Toropets settlement. The detailed results of the damage to the military facility are currently being clarified.

Every step of the occupier, every enemy arsenal, including the newest ones, which they call "super-protected" or "world-class arsenals," are under our sights. Russian military targets will continue to be systematically destroyed in order to protect Ukrainian infrastructure and the civilian population.

"Cotton" in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

On the night of September 18, a powerful drone attack took place on a military unit in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, warehouses with ammunition are still detonating and burning on its territory, and the villages near the fire began to be evacuated.

It is worth noting that the local authorities did not recognize the attack, saying that the fire was caused by the falling debris of a downed drone.

Later, it became known that the governor of the region, Ihor Rudenia, ordered the immediate partial evacuation of the population

First of all, we are talking about the territory where the air defense is working and the fire is localized.

Residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighboring town of Tver region — Zahidna Dvina.

Residents of the city and district are being evacuated, but residents of the village of Tsykareve, which, judging by the maps, is located directly opposite the burning warehouses, remained cut off from the evacuation - they can only escape through the lake. Some of the residents floated away on their boats, the rest are waiting for evacuation from the local authorities on the shore, residents of the district reported.