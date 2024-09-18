In the Tver region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition warehouse is on fire on a large scale after a drone attack — video

On September 18, drones attacked a military unit in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. After the attack, warehouses with ammunition are still detonating and burning on its territory, and the villages near the fire began to be evacuated.
Points of attention
- After the drone attack, a large-scale fire broke out in the ammunition warehouse in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, which led to the detonation and evacuation of the population.
- Local authorities initially pointed to falling drone debris as the cause of the fire, but residents are reporting drone attacks on the warehouse.
- The governor of the region ordered a partial evacuation of the population from the area where the fire is located, including residents of Toropets who escaped by boat.
- This is not the first time that military units in the Tver region of the Russian Federation have been attacked using drones.
What is known about "cotton" in the Tver region of the Russian Federation
The local authorities did not recognize the attack, saying that the fire was caused by falling fragments of a downed drone.
However, residents report that drones attacked a warehouse with ammunition. The video shows a fire and a detonation can be heard.
The governor of the region, Ihor Rudenia, ordered a partial evacuation of the population.
In particular, the governor praised the decision to partially evacuate the population from the territory where the air defense is working and the fire is contained. Residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighboring town of Tver region — Zahidna Dvina.
Earlier, the local authorities reported that a fire broke out in the city "as a result of the falling debris of the UAV".
We will remind you that Toropka is home to the 54 169 TT military unit. There is also another military unit in Toropka — the former military unit 55443, now — 11777 (107 GRAU arsenal).
Military unit 54169 has been attacked by drones at least twice before. In particular, military unit 54169 was attacked by two drones on June 29. The same military unit was already attacked by a drone on May 5. Then the drone also fell on the territory of the military unit, which caused a fire
Also, in 2018, an Arsenal for complex storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials was built in the city of Toropets, Tver region of Russia. Each warehouse of the arsenal can hold up to 240 tons of ammunition.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has already reported about the allegedly downed drones
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that it allegedly managed to shoot down 54 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Of them, 27 are over Kursk, 16 over Bryansk, 7 over Smolensk, 3 over Belgorod and 1 over Oryol region. On the other hand, the authorities do not comment on the Tver region, where warehouses with ammunition have been burning since the night after the attack.
