In the Tver region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition warehouse is on fire on a large scale after a drone attack — video

On September 18, drones attacked a military unit in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. After the attack, warehouses with ammunition are still detonating and burning on its territory, and the villages near the fire began to be evacuated.

What is known about "cotton" in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

The local authorities did not recognize the attack, saying that the fire was caused by falling fragments of a downed drone.

However, residents report that drones attacked a warehouse with ammunition. The video shows a fire and a detonation can be heard.

The governor of the region, Ihor Rudenia, ordered a partial evacuation of the population.

In particular, the governor praised the decision to partially evacuate the population from the territory where the air defense is working and the fire is contained. Residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighboring town of Tver region — Zahidna Dvina.

Residents of the city and district are being evacuated, but residents of the village of Tsykareve, which, judging by the maps, is located directly opposite the burning warehouses, remained cut off from the evacuation — they can only escape through the lake. Some of the residents floated on their boats, the rest are waiting for evacuation from the local authorities on the shore, the residents of the district reported. Share

We will remind you that Toropka is home to the 54 169 TT military unit. There is also another military unit in Toropka — the former military unit 55443, now — 11777 (107 GRAU arsenal).

Military unit 54169 has been attacked by drones at least twice before. In particular, military unit 54169 was attacked by two drones on June 29. The same military unit was already attacked by a drone on May 5. Then the drone also fell on the territory of the military unit, which caused a fire

Also, in 2018, an Arsenal for complex storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials was built in the city of Toropets, Tver region of Russia. Each warehouse of the arsenal can hold up to 240 tons of ammunition.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has already reported about the allegedly downed drones

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that it allegedly managed to shoot down 54 Ukrainian drones overnight.