A military unit in Russian Tver gets fire after drone attack

A drone attacked a military unit in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out there.

What is known about the drone attack in the Russian Tver region?

As Russian media reports, on May 5, a drone attacked a military unit in the city of Toropets, Tver region. After the drone strike, the military unit caught fire.

There are no previous victims.

What is known about the penultimate mass drone attacks on Russian territory?

The Russian MOD announced on May 2 that 12 aircraft-type UAVs were "shot down and intercepted":

5 UAVs — in the Bryansk region,

3 — in the Krasnodar region,

2 — in the Rostov region,

1 — in the Belgorod region,

1 — in the Kursk region.

In particular, the governor of the Oryol region stated that "during the neutralisation" of drones in the territory of Glazunov and Sverdlovsk districts, energy facilities were damaged, and there was a violation of electricity supply to a number of households.

In the Kursk region, due to a drone strike in the village of Ponyri, power lines were damaged, and the settlement was left without electricity.

In addition, in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, on May 2, explosions were heard near the village of Afipsky, where an oil refinery is located.