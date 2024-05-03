Video shows petrol station burning in Russia after drone attack

What is known about the fire in the Belgorod region of Russia

According to Russian media, a kamikaze drone attacked the territory of a gas station in Shebekino.

The explosion caused a gas storage tank to catch fire.

At the time of the attack, there was one employee at the workplace, she evacuated on her own and was not injured. Emergency services are working at the scene, said the governor of the Belgorod region. Share

Drones attacked Belgorod region on 2 May

On 2 May, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that 12 aircraft-type UAVs were "shot down and intercepted":

5 UAVs — in Bryansk region,

3 — in the Krasnodar region,

2 — in the Rostov region,

1 — in the Belgorod region,

1 — in the Kursk region.

In particular, the governor of the Oryol region said that "during the neutralisation" of the drones in the Glazunovsky and Sverdlovsk districts, power facilities were damaged and the power supply to a number of households was disrupted.

In the Kursk region, a drone strike in the village of Ponyri damaged power lines and left the village without electricity.

In addition, on 2 May, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation near the village of Afipsky, where an oil refinery is located.