Massive drone attack on various regions of Russia — video

On the night of April 28, drones attacked military facilities of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in various regions — the Ministry of Emergency Situations workers are trying to put out large-scale fires on the ground.

New “bavovna” in Russia on April 28. What is known

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that Russian air defense forces managed to destroy and intercept 17 Ukrainian drones.

nine — over the territory of Bryansk region,

three — over the territory of the Kursk region,

two — over the territory of the Belgorod region and

three — over the territory of the Kaluga region.

However, the team of the head of the Russian agency, Sergei Shoigu, does not comment in any way on the fires that broke out as a result of the drone attack.

For example, it is reported that an electric substation was attacked in Bryansk.

It is also indicated that the assembly shop of the main plant of the KamAZ Corporation in the city of Naberezhne Chuvny caught fire.

What is important to understand is that KamAZ is the main supplier of automotive equipment to the Russian Armed Forces.

Ukraine will not stop its attacks on military targets in Russia

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, his team created a plan, the main goal of which is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

We (the Main Intelligence Directorate of the IOM — ed.) proposed a plan aimed at reducing the Russian potential. It covers many aspects, such as the military industry ... critical military facilities, their airfields, their command and control points, says the head of the GUR. Share

Kyrylo Budanov also confirmed that in the near future there will be more cross-border attacks by Russian volunteer forces inside Russia with the support of Ukrainian intelligence, as well as more drone attacks.